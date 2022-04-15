Sport Manawatū boss Trevor Shailer resigns after eight years advocating children 'find fun' in participation

Trevor Shailer is leaving his post as Sport Manawatū chief executive in May.

There is still much work to be done engaging more children with sport, says Sport Manawatū’s outgoing chief executive.

Trevor Shailer, who is stepping down from the role in May, to be director of critical projects at Te Puni Kokiri Ministry of Māori Development, has over the past eight years increased the organisation’s advocacy at a national level for children’s sports programmes and upgrading facilities.

But he said there was still a long way to go to helping children finding sports they loved.

“Kids were dropping out of sport before Covid came along, so we have to think about different ways of engaging with kids and bringing them back.”

Shailer considered children key to growing sport participation in Manawatū, and it was a relationship that needed to be fuelled primarily by a sense of fun rather than competitiveness.

“They can’t be pressured into it. They’ve got to find it fun, find that sense of community, that sense of belonging.”

David Unwin/Stuff Shailer speaking at a symposium in 2019 to discuss how tikanga Māori encourages high performance.

During his tenure, Shailer had seen a shift in sporting culture where traditionally popular codes such as rugby, netball and cricket were no longer the automatic first choice for young people.

“Basketball and volleyball have provided really different offering for schools and communities.

“They’ve often got a much faster pace, there are more options to get people involved and so a lot of people are really starting to get into them.”

Shailer said the constant need to seek funding and lobby the government had been a really challenging part of the job.

“But I’m proud that I’ve not been afraid to try something totally new and do so in a way that brings my team with me.”

When announcing the resignation, Sport Manawatū chairman Nathan Hopcroft said Shailer had been instrumental in advancing Sport Manawatū’s reputation as a focused and professional organisation.

He had driven change to make Sport Manawatū more diverse and inclusive, and had created a thriving environment that supported the health and wellbeing of staff.

His leadership, sharp wit and humour would be missed.

In his new role, Shailer will be charged with devising and managing projects of importance to ministers and the secretary for Māori development, and introduce a project management kaupapa (principles) within Te Puni Kokiri.

Though he will be working in Wellington, Shailer will continue to live in Manawatū.