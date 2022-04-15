How Great Thou Art exhibition an Easter treat

An Easter exhibition is showcasing art from people in different stages of their creative and spiritual journeys.

The How Great Thou Art exhibition features paintings, sculptures, and prints from artists throughout Manawatū.

Organiser Janice Stephenson said she thought it would be nice to do something in the city over the Easter weekend as not as much was going on this year.

About 40 works from 10 artists would be on display, many of the artists were part of an art group at Gateways Church.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff An interactive installation by Susan Carter and Noah Carter titled, I am the Light of the World.

Stephenson said she could see the potential in the group and thought they should have a display.

“It’s really the journey and supporting each other in many ways, to encourage them in their craft, to bring them together with like-minded people.”

One of the exhibiting artists, Gina Hamilton, said the work related to where people were in their spiritual journey and what that meant to them.

There was a mix of experience levels, some just starting out, others experienced, and some getting back into art after years away.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Acrylic on canvas painting by Ari Te Awe Awe titled, It Is Finished. The painting has been created using the artist’s hands as brushes, and smaller images and symbols appear within the painting.

“It was amazing how many people we found who had wanted to move a little bit further with their work but didn't know where to go.”

One of Hamilton’s works, Psalm 84, was a collage style piece painted with acrylic paint.

She said this was a new beginning and a new style for her.

“Each step was a new bit of growth, I didn’t know where I was going, I kind of had a sketch in my mind, but that is what that psalm meant to me.”

The exhibition is at Victory Venue on Rangitīkei St, and is on throughout Easter weekend from 10am to 4pm.