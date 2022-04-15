Marist and North End local derby tops Easter football schedule

Palmerston North Marist's Luke Minchell, left, competes for the ball with Massey University's Joe Freeman in a pre-season clash.

FOOTBALL: An early derby clash between North End and Palmerston North Marist looms as the highlight of the Easter weekend men’s Federation League.

Both clubs have been hit by Covid disruptions but Marist has come out of them better than North End, with their league campaign getting under way last weekend as scheduled.

North End have had no such luck, with less game time under their belt than Marist as their season kicks off on Saturday at Memorial Park under new coach Scott Robson.

Robson said because of this his side would be a “bit under-done” and battling a lack of match fitness.

As well, North End could be without captain Nathan Cooksley and missing the experienced Michael Sheridan and new signing from Levin Sam Larmer.

But Robson said despite this he’d be disappointed if North End didn’t give Marist “a run for their money”.

“We’ve been going well in training so I think it will be a good game.”

Robson said he could call on players from his reserve team if necessary because they play earlier in the day.

North End reserves are unbeaten after two rounds of the Horizons Premiership.

Marist will be without four players for the game, including regulars, striker Nick Carrick and nippy winger Melvin Rumere, as well as Jeremy Watson and Jono Steele.

Coach Juliano Schmeling said because of this, Eli Smith and the evergreen Adam Cowan would get full games and others from the reserves would top up the bench.

“I’m expecting a tough game, it will be a different North End to last year,” he added. “But that’s all good for the league.”

Key messages at practice this week included the virtues of patience and reading the state of play better before choosing options, said Schmeling.

Marist eased to a comfortable win over Levin last weekend in their opening game of the league season, but they also conceded a goal and had difficulty breaking down the Levin defence.

Both were issues that would have concerned coach Schmeling as Marist go looking for maximum points against North End.

The city’s third league team, Massey University play at Napier Marist on Sunday.

It will be the first league game of the season for both sides, with Massey hit by the Easter long weekend and mid-semester break, according to coach Donald Piper.

Out are Quinn Grainger and Jacob Hansen while in doubt are brothers Matthew and Michael Hilson, Dave McCorkindale and Ben Mori.

Coach Piper said there could be others as he grapples with the combined after-effects of Covid, injury and suspension in his squad.

“So we’re a little bit stretched. I’m looking forward to the game though.”

In other league games, big first-round winners Whanganui Athletic are at Levin and Gisborne Thistle host Napier City Rovers reserves.

► In the Horizons Premiership, unbeaten North End reserves meet Massey reserves, newcomers Linton make their debut at home to Palmerston North Boys’ High, Feilding United host Whanganui Athletic reserves and Wanganui City meet Takaro.