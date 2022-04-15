Power outages after single car crash in Whanganui

A car crash in Whanganui has led to a power outage on Good Friday.

An early morning car crash has led to a power outage for some Whanganui homes.

A police spokesperson said they were called to a single car crash on No.2 Line in Okoia at about 2.50am on Friday.

On arrival police discovered the occupants had left the scene. They were located a short time later and were spoken to by police. No-one was injured.

Police said the vehicle had hit a power line, bringing it down and causing a power outage.

READ MORE:

* Heavy rain causes flooding in Feilding, residents told to be ready to leave

* SH1 reopens north of Timaru after motorist hits power pole

* Power cut to more than 1000 people after car crashes into power pole in Manawatū



Forty-three properties in the Okoia area are affected by the outage.

Powerco estimated power would be restored by 1pm on Friday.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Murray Dunbarr said they attended the crash. They remained on scene to assist police and ambulance.

A St John spokesperson said they were notified of the crash at 2.48am.

“We responded with one ambulance however there were no patients.”

The road was briefly closed but opened a short time later.