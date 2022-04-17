Blind Scrabble master takes on the country's best

Olivia En is blind and has been playing Scrabble competitively for almost 20 years. En and her daughter Annabelle Godfrey, 12.

A blind Scrabble player from Palmerston North isn’t afraid to go word for word with the country’s best.

Olivia En, 39, has been blind since she was 18-months old but is one of the country’s top Scrabble players.

She is New Zealand’s only blind competitive Scrabble player, running in top tournaments such as the New Zealand Scrabble Masters, which was held over Easter weekend.

En used a braille Scrabble board, braille tiles, a braille tablet to keep her score and track which tiles had been played, and a tactile clock.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Olivia En playing at home with fellow competitive scrabble player Anderina Maclean from Whanganui.

She had been playing Scrabble since she was about 6 years old, and got into it competitively at university nearly 20 years ago.

She started school at Homai College in Auckland, a special school for the blind, and that is where she was introduced to Scrabble.

En had always loved words and when she was at university she thought it would be a good way to get out and make friends.

She joined the Dunedin Scrabble Club, and now played in the Whanganui Scrabble club as there was not a competitive club in Palmerston North.

She usually played in about eight tournaments a year, but that has been reduced due to Covid-19 and the Masters was only her second tournament of 2022.

To practice she used word lists, learning seven-letter words that were high probability, or five-letter words that have high power tiles, such as z, x, q, j, and k, which were worth more points.

“I learn lists of words with two I’s in them because you get two I’s and a lot of people don’t know what to do. Or I’ll learn words with an excess of vowels, or no vowels, so just constantly learning words.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff En uses a braille Scrabble board, braille tiles, a braille tablet to keep her score and track which tiles have been played, and a tactile clock.

Covid-19 meant playing online had become more popular, but En could not play online, so sometimes she played over the phone.

She didn’t think she played much differently from a sighted person, although there were some differences.

“When its another player’s turn a sighted person can look at the board, but I can’t, so I think I have probably developed the ability to remember the board a lot better, so that I can work out in my head what I'm going to do and not waste time.”

She enjoyed being part of the Scrabble community and a few years ago she was the co-editor of the national Scrabble magazine, Forwords.

“The Scrabble community is wonderful, really supportive, and I guess we all share just love of words and the game.”

People were not only surprised that she was blind and played competitive Scrabble, but that a competitive Scrabble scene exists in the first place.

“Most people’s experience of Scrabble is sort of sitting at the kitchen table arguing over whether something is a word in this dictionary or not.

“I think when they discover it is actually a lot more than that when you play competition they are quite surprised.”