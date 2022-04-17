Full house back on the cards for theatres with orange light

Palmerston North's Regent on Broadway can once again welcome a full house after indoor gathering restrictions are lifted.

The move to the orange traffic light setting is set to provide a boost to local arts venues.

The Regent on Broadway, which has sat dormant for months, is ready to come back to life, and smaller venues will also get a boost after the Government removed the indoor gathering limit of 200 people last week.

Regent on Broadway general manager David Walsh said it was great to know the theatre could now operate at full capacity.

READ MORE:

* New Covid-19 crowd limits provide respite for events and shows

* 200-person indoor limit still not enough for big venues

* Red traffic light leads to arts cancellations



Warwick Smith/Stuff Regent Theatre general manager David Walsh says the theatre and its staff are ready to go.

“We were delighted, now we are on the road to recovery.”

The theatre had not held any events this year after red light restrictions were imposed in January.

Last month’s rule changes that saw capacity limits increase to 200 people did not help much as the theatre’s capacity was about 1400 people, and it was not economically viable to open such a large venue under those restrictions.

Despite the rules being lifted last week, it looked as though events would not return to the Regent on Broadway until the end of May, as shows and events had already been cancelled.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Shoppers return to the central city with a vengeance on Easter Saturday. Church Street crossing outside The Plaza at 1:10pm.

Massey graduation and the Royal New Zealand Ballet’s performance of Swan Lake were two events that were scheduled for May but had already fallen victim to Covid-19 cancellations.

Walsh said the theatre and its staff were now ready to go.

“We’ve been ready to go for months, we’ve been waiting.”

He had already noticed an increase in people out and about Palmerston North following the move to orange and hopefully this would also translate to people going to shows.

“We are moving with confidence, however, we are aware this virus is still around and anything could happen.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Globe Theatre Gerry Keating says ticket sales are gradually ticking up following the move to the orange traffic light setting.

Globe Theatre manager Gerry Keating said it was already running at capacity with the 200-person limit, but the move to orange would still provide other benefits.

People could now get up out of their seat and move around to get food and drink, rather than having to be served in their seats.

He had noticed ticket sales gradually ticking up following the move to the orange traffic light setting.

People would gradually get more comfortable being out and about again and the Globe would do its best to make people comfortable and keep them safe.

The move to orange also gave artists a bit more confidence and Keating had seen an increase in people enquiring about dates for shows following the announcement.