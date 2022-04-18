Air Force Heritage Flight returns to the skies for Anzac Day

The flight consists of a Grumman TBF Avenger, a Supermarine Spitfire, and two modern Beechcraft Texan IIs.

The Biggin Hill Trust has for several years conducted the popular Anzac Day flypast around the Manawatū-Whanganui areas.

This year’s flypast will have added significance as it will be a formal event of the newly formed Air Force Heritage Flight of New Zealand.

A collaborative effort between the Royal New Zealand Air Force and the Biggin Hill Trust, the relationship solidified the importance to the RNZAF of the preservation and promotion of New Zealand’s military aviation heritage.

Comprising the Avenger leading the Spitfire and two modern Beechcraft T-6C Texan IIs from the RNZAF’s central flying school, the Air Force Heritage Flight display team will leave Ōhakea at 0950 before flying over Sanson, Rongotea, Himatangi, Longburn, Palmerston North, Ashhurst, Pohangina, Apiti, Hunterville, Fordell, Aramoho Cemetery, Wanganui, Wanganui Airport, Whangaehu, Turakina, Marton, Halcombe, Feilding and Bulls.

The exact timings will be listed on both the Biggin Hill Historic Aircraft Centre and Air Force Heritage Flight of New Zealand Facebook pages when available.

The flight commander of the Air Force Heritage Flight, squadron leader Michael Williams, said all events such as this were eagerly awaited by the crews, but Anzac Day in particular had added significance.

Representing a defining moment of New Zealand’s military and national heritage, it was a privilege for the pilots – all serving members of the RNZAF - to be able to commemorate the event in machines as special as the Biggin Hill Trust’s Avenger and Spitfire.

Given that the Avenger and Spitfire represent tangible examples of New Zealand’s operational military aviation heritage, the use of the modern Texan aircraft in the formation links the past with the present and future of the RNZAF.

The event will be conducted in accordance with Covid-19 rules, and is weather dependant.