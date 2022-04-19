Manawatū has a buyer's market, but getting a mortgage still a struggle

While newer builds can’t be built quick enough, many older houses are expected to sit unless sellers adjust their prices.

Sellers are having to rethink price expectations for their properties as Palmerston North sees a monthly 8% increase in sales under $500,000.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand’s March 2022 market report shows an increase in sales compared to the previous month, with numbers rising from 89 in February to 116 houses sold in March. However, this still represents a 20% reduction from March 2021, when 143 houses were sold.

While this shows a cooling in the market, increased interest rates and higher deposit thresholds means getting on the property ladder remains a challenge for first home buyers.

REINZ ambassador for Palmerston North Andy Stewart said this doesn’t necessarily mean a prolonged drop.

“I think what we’re seeing here is a correction. We need to think about this as being the norm, as opposed to the increases in the past few years which have been abnormal.

“It’s a buyer’s market at the moment and so sellers need to be attuned to what the actual price of their house is. Otherwise, these properties are just left to sit.”

Stewart went on to say that even with this drop in prices, most buyers were already property owners, with first home buyers still struggling with increased deposit criteria and interest rates.

“First home buyers are almost non-existent here. They’re a very small component of monthly sales.”

David Unwin/Stuff Andy Stewart says new builds are in high demand with current buyers looking for stress free, low maintenance properties.

Youm mortgage advisor and director Craig Seton expressed a similar sentiment around first home buyers, saying the increase to a 20% threshold for first time borrowers remained a difficult obstacle to overcome.

“It’s getting really hard to get a loan above 80% and so that deposit is really hard for people to put together.

“A lot of it has to do with the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act amendments in September which, along with rising interest rates, really reduced people’s ability to apply for mortgages.

“Going forward, a lot will become more evident when new CCCFA amendments are announced in June/July. If interest rates keep rising, banks will readjust their taste rate for you.”

Housing affordability remains a hot-button topic across the country. Auckland Council released a plan for a major rezoning effort to build thousands of high density homes while government officials were expecting thousands of New Zealanders to migrate overseas in pursuit of higher wages and lower living costs.

However, Seton said it wasn’t impossible for first home buyers to get approved and take advantage of lower prices.

“A lot has been made about discretionary spending stopping approvals but ultimately, people need to seek advice before they borrow, get pre-approved, and find out what they’re capable of achieving.

“Not every bank is going to comb through your Netflix and coffees”.

Meanwhile, sale prices in Feilding decreased to a median rate of $613,000 and the median number of days to sell in Feilding dropped to 23 days on the market.