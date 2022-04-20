Ans Westra exhibition headlines Big Dutch Day Out

Ruatoria, 1963, from Washday at the Pa by Ans Westra. Ans Westra Photographs: after Handboek is the largest exhibition of her work in over 15 years.

Foxton’s annual celebration of Dutch culture will include the opening of an exhibition by a Dutch-born photographer who chronicled New Zealand for decades.

Ans Westra Photographs: after Handboek opens at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom on Saturday as part of the Big Dutch Day Out and will run until June 19.

The exhibition of Westra’s works is based on the 2004 retrospective exhibition Handboek.

Westra was known for being on the scene with a vintage Rolleiflex camera, capturing the nation’s cultural and generational changes on film.

Ans Westra/{Suite} Gallery Government Gardens, Rotorua, 1963, by Ans Westra.

David Alsop, who has worked with Westra since 2008 and acts as her agent, said it was the largest exhibition of her work in over 15 years.

Westra’s photography did not just have artistic merit but was a record of history and many important moments.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to see a really big collection of Ans’ work. She is a really important senior arts figure in New Zealand.”

Handboek curator Luit Bieringa said the project provided an in-depth insight into Westra’s photographic journey.

Over 80 additional photographs by Ans Westra would join the eight permanently on display at the museum.

Ans Westra/{Suite} Gallery West Coast Road, West Coast, 1971 by Ans Westra.

“To see part of that collection of works come to life again, for yet another generation of admirers, in an art gallery with both a Dutch and Māori name, is a fitting tribute to Ans’ work.

“Several of her photo-stories addressed race relations, at a time when that discussion and public reactions were much more fraught than today. It is good to see how far we’ve moved forwards, as a nation.”

The exhibition featured photos, books featuring her images, press clippings, and the documentary Private Journeys.

Westra was born in Leiden, Netherlands in 1936 and immigrated to New Zealand in 1957.

She began her career as a freelance photographer, working mainly for the Department of Education and Te Ao Hou, a magazine published by the Department of Māori Affairs.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF/Stuff Bert van Brakel demonstrates the Dutch spinning top game at the 2019 Big Dutch Day Out.

Dutch Connection Centre chairperson Arjan van der Boon said last year’s event drew about 3,000 people.

Activities on the day would include kite-flying, a clogs art competition, Oud-Hollandse Spelen (odd old games competition), as well as art, food, and traditional music.

Big Dutch Day Out would commence festivities for Dutch week, an initiative that was started last year by the Oranjehof Dutch Connection Centre.

During the week, prominent buildings around the country such as the Skytower, Michael Fowler Centre, Christchurch Airport, and the Palmerston North clock tower would be lit up orange, the national colour of the Netherlands.

There would also be a Dutch film festival and a Dutch speech competition.