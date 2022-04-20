Three people injured in Palmerston North crash

Three people are each in a moderate condition following a two-car crash in Palmerston North on Wednesday.

Three people are each in a moderate condition after a two-car crash in Palmerston North on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said two cars had crashed head on at the intersection of Liverpool St and Montrose Place at about 3.50pm.

Three patients were treated and transported to Palmerston North Hospital in a moderate condition, a St John spokesperson said.

Two ambulances had attended the crash.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said one person had been trapped in their car and had to be freed by fire crews.

The serious crash unit had been advised, according to police.