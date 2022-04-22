More people expected to fall into poverty as cost of living skyrockets

Captain Stu Lee and the Salvation Army foodbank team preparing for their annual Red Shield Appeal.

The number of people requiring assistance from social services is expected to surge in a response to rising living costs, a Palmerston North budgeting service warns.

Moneywise Manawatū has seen the numbers of people accessing their services increase steadily. But manager Miriam Peel expected numbers to rise sharply as the toll of skyrocketing food prices would take time to be fully realised.

Among the people seeking their help were many who had never required support before, but were now struggling to meet basic needs.

“Rises in cost of living are pushing many of them into a financial position they haven’t been in before, because the things that have risen the most are the basics – petrol, food and housing.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Salvation Army Captain Stu Lee says the charity’s annual appeal is more important than ever due to the surge in food prices.

Peel said while new Ministry of Social Development benefit increases, introduced in April, were great, it had already been swallowed up by rising costs.

“In that way it’s not really an increase, meaning it isn’t ‘extra’, it is already been absorbed by the increases in those basic living expenses.

“So while it is a step in the right direction, it is not a step to improvement.”

Statistics New Zealand’s household living-costs price indexes, released in February, showed the annual cost of living increase was the highest recorded since the series began in 2008 for seven out of the 13 household groups.

A large contributing factor was food prices in New Zealand had increased 4.5 per cent in the year ending December 2021.

This was pushed by an increase of 2.6 per cent in fruit and vegetables, the highest inflation rate for food since September 2011.

In the Salvation Army’s 2022 State of the Nation report, director of social policy and parliamentary unit Ian Hutson said families were surviving on inadequate levels of income.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Lee loading cartons of food from a warehouse into a truck for delivery to the foodbank.

The charity’s Palmerston North captain Stu Lee said their annual Red Shield Appeal would be more important than ever.

Money raised wouldn’t just help stock food bank shelves but also contributed to wraparound services such as financial mentoring, counselling, addiction services, supported accommodation and positive lifestyle programmes.

‘We prefer to give people the fishing rod, not just the fish.”

The Red Shield Appeal is being run differently this year, with all donations being sought online.

“Due to the restrictions we were not able to organise our traditional ‘shaking of buckets’ out in the community. We are hoping all our wonderful supporters will visit the website and generously donate.”