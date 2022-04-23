Grand revival for Dannevirke cinema after lying dormant for a decade

Sisters Alison, left, and Alex-Stephanie Amboy are excited to reopen The Regent on Saturday. They will manage the cinema which is now owned by a trust.

There is always an excitement when the cinema lights dim, but exultation will likely be the emotion of choice for at least three of the movie buffs inside The Regent in Dannevirke on Saturday night.

The cinema is reopening after lying dormant for a decade.

Its restoration has been a labour of love for sisters Alison and Alex-Stephanie Amboy, whose family had owned the cinema, and MovieFest trustee Graeme Moffatt who guided the project and fundraising efforts.

The Regent was one of the oldest theatres in the country, opening in 1919. It closed in 2012 due to structural issues with the building and a failed lease agreement.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Film guru and historian Graeme Moffatt making some final technical adjustments.

Now, the power is back on, and the seats have been dusted down, and there is a red ribbon ripe for the cutting.

“Words just can’t even explain it,” said Alex-Stephanie Amboy, in anticipation of opening night.

“We want the cinema to be for everyone. The town’s been through so much with Covid, and it feels great to be able to give this back to them.”

She and her sister Alison grew up in a flat above the theatre and managed the adjoining cafe.

“I don’t think it’ll sink in until we cut that ribbon and get people into those seats” said Alison.

“We’ve gotten so much help from Graeme and all the community volunteers who’ve come in to help us clean up and paint, and so we’re just so grateful for the community support.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Regent Theatre has been part of Dannevirke’s main street since 1919.

Where film posters from 2012 were displayed only months ago, freezing in time the cinema’s “coming attractions”, where now replaced by placards documenting the cinema’s place in the Tararua town’s past.

The historic features have been a focus of the $5000 raised through donations.

“It’s more than just a cinema, it’s a museum,” said Moffatt.

He discovered The Regent’s plight when exploring Hawke’s Bay and Tararua venues to distribute the documentary This Is New Zealand.

Recognising its historical significance, he leapt at the prospect of restoring it to its former glory.

“Honestly, when I saw the cinema, I thought it was actually in pretty good condition. It didn’t need a huge amount of work to get it up and going again.”

The cinema needed its electric wiring repaired, a new projector, and the furnishings required some tender care.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Moffatt in the projection room, his happy place, out of sight, behind the scenes, making it all happen.

Moffatt was able to snare the old digital projector from The Majestic theatre in Taihape.

For now it is restricted to show movies distributed by Vendetta Films, independent productions, and films in the public domain.

“What we need is an encrypted DCP projector but that costs about $80,000. So there’s a bit more fundraising that needs to happen to get there.”

Fittingly, the opening night picture is This Is New Zealand, accompanied by a documentary about its creation.

Originally shown at Expo ‘70 in Osaka, the film directed by Hugh Macdonald used a groundbreaking technique known as Cinerama.

Three projectors screened synchronized images simultaneously of New Zealand’s landscape and people, set to orchestral music.

The museum part of The Regent will be open to the public on Saturday from 11am to 2pm and the first screening is at 7.15pm.

After that, the cinema will show films each evening from Thursday to Sunday.