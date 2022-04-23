Back Issues: The mosquito's reign of terror in the Manawatū wetlands

Historical accounts describe the mosquitos of Manawatū as moving in clouds, as “big as cats”, and able to fatally overwhelm dogs. (File image)

Once Manawatū had a massive population, a population that everyone, including the birds and animals, knew and respected only too well.

Forlorn poems and painful memories provide graphic word pictures from this time. Yet seemingly no-one ever appreciated the skills and determination of this creature that once dominated our forests and wetlands.

How could we forget to honour a living thing that was the focus of the minds - and bloodstreams - of those who lived here?

So what was this wondrous creature? Well, it was the legendary Manawatū Mosquito – along, of course, with its massive whanau!

Supplied/ManawatÅ« Heritage This 1890s scene, near Bunnythorpe, looks like a mosquito's dream, except that Palmerston North manufacturer Charles Dahl advertised that he made mosquito-proof tents, and this is one of his.

The earliest comment on Manawatū’s mosquitoes located for this study, was that of James Coutts Crawford.

The Manawatū Standard of January 22, 1940, stated that in December 1840, Crawford visited the New Zealand Company’s Colonel Wakefield at his base at a “picturesque” location on the Manawatū River opposite Moutoa.

“The day was fine and everything looked bright. As evening approached the pleasure was gone. A cloud of mosquitoes swarmed over the land, so dense and so tormenting as to drive us half crazy. In no part of the world have I seen anything to equal the Manawatū mosquitoes for denseness, if not for fierceness… They were unbearable.”

A report in the Whanganui Chronicle of February 3, 1866, on Walter Buller’s search for some Hauhau fugitives hiding in the Rangitīkei and Upper Manawatū, recorded that: “There were tracks of wild pigs innumerable, and legions of mosquitoes, but no sign – not even the footprint – of a Hau-hau.”

Supplied/Papers Past Charles Dahl’s advert in the Manawatū Herald, of June 13, 1890, page 1.

Scandinavians in the newly-minted Palmerston settlement soon met the blood-sucking horrors. The Wellington Independent of May 4, 1871, recorded: “The most disheartening thing the Northerners have to contend with is the mosquitoes. Every person in this district knows all about these things at Middle Rangitīkei; but get into the Manawatū bush and the locusts of Egypt were not a flea-bite compared with the numbers and voracity of these phlebotomists.

“It would have been bad enough for a people coming from a cold country to be troubled with a few casuals; but to be literally covered with swarms of winged insects, was too much for the patience of our friends, and it was not surprising to find them give way to the consolation found in the frequent use of expletives.”

Methods of battling this pestilence are intriguing. Local Māori knew that rubbing dust on their skin worked. Norwegian settler Anders Hans Ihle, in a memoir published in the Manawatū Times of August 18, 1934, wrote: “Smoke had very often to be made in those days to keep off the mosquito pest, and very often they were in such numbers on a candle as to put it out.”

A telling article by ‘’J.H.S’’ entitled Māori Nature Notes from the Manawatū Times of September 5, 1930, states: “NGAEROA (of the long swamp), the mosquito, by which generations of Māori blood had been inoculated until it was practically immune. None but the pioneer can conceive the measure of suffering inflicted upon newcomers by this poisonous humming night flying insect. Several families actually packed up and returned to England after a week of sleepless agony.

Supplied/ManawatÅ« Heritage Anders Hansen Ihle, circa 1900. The Ihle family settled at Palmerston North in 1871.

“If we had then but known the virtues of kerosene spray, it would have readily realised a guinea a pint. Every bush homestead and every township was reeking within and without of the pungent odours of preventive incense arising from the fire of dried dropping, gathered by the children from the cow yards and fields.

“Until the mosquito had thoroughly vaccinated them for several summers, men, women, and children resembled the victims of a smallpox epidemic. A horse tied to the fence while the owner was at a dance where everyone was veiled in gossamer, was actually stung to death.

A “Ladies Letter from Manawatū” in the Oxford Observer of January 16, 1892, states: “Dear Mollie – This is a line just to show that I am still alive. I have been all but eaten alive by the 'Summer plague' of this place, – the mosquitoes – since I last wrote to you. I don’t think the harmless little insect we used to call by that name in Canterbury is identical with the bloodthirsty little wretches that swarm here.”

The Marlborough Express of December 4, 1908, quoted a commercial traveller’s memories: “Many years ago in the early days of Palmerston North the Manawatū mosquito held the palm for blood-thirstiness. It was an old joke that when a train arrived the gourmets amongst the local ‘skeeters’ used to meet the train and, spotting any plump person of full habit, would stalk him to his pub, and hover round till they found out the number of his room.”

The Manawaū Standard of March 4, 1911, published Scottish settler David McEwen’s description: “The mosquitoes in those days were something terrible. No one in the present day could form any idea of what a fearful pest they were. There were just about two seasons in the year then, the mud season and the mosquito season, the latter the pioneer colonist declaring much the worst.

“The mosquitoes were simply awful, and the cattle had no rest from their persecution. There are authenticated stories of dogs tied up being ‘done to death’ on the chain, and of a litter of young pigs succumbing to the ceaseless bleeding of the contented little cusses that sing while they toil. Many a survey party in the Manawatū bush has been driven out of their camp by mosquitoes.”

Supplied/ManawatÅ« Heritage Mary and David McEwen, circa 1860. The couple settled at Karere in 1868.

These are but a taste of the legendary culinary delights of Manawatū’s mosquitoes. When we cling with regret to the memory of once vast Manawatū forests and wetlands - and their associated wildlife – we perhaps should also remind ourselves that there was a downside.

As to the species of mosquito? Well, they were “as big as cats”; moved in massive clouds; really, really loved houses; and supposedly were the most vicious on the planet. Perhaps then we might prefer they never returned.

Despite this, we could honour these winged terrors for their contribution to our history. Perhaps a statue in the city? Maybe a giant bronze mosquito - like Broadway’s tuatara - on the empty roundabout by the old Post Office?

Certainly there one “high flyer” would overlook another. And nearby are Te Peeti Te Awe Awe, Kerei Te Panau (the clock) and the huia – who in life, like the early settlers, knew them only too well.

Val Burr is a Manawatū historian and heritage researcher.