One person has died following a serious crash on Halcombe Road in Feilding.

Police were notified of the single-vehicle crash near Mount Taylor Drive at about 8.30am on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said the road was closed for some time, but the Serious Crash Unit had examined the scene and it had since reopened.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.