Raw Comedy Quest looks to uncover region's next comedy star

Comedian Kajun Brooking, winner of the 2021 Raw Comedy Quest for the Central region.

The hunt is on for the regions next comedy star as Raw Comedy Quest gears up for another year.

This year's competition, which is open to those with three years or less experience, has the added pull of a direct entry into the national final for the winner.

DIY Comedy producer Ben Caldwell, who runs the local heats, said in previous years the winner of the Central region would then enter into the Wellington section.

However, this year the regional winner would progress straight to the national final in Auckland.

Supplied Lianne Karaitiana, winner of the 2020 Raw Comedy Quest for the Central region.

Heats for the Central region would start in June and were held in Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū and Hawke's Bay, with up to 12 people in each heat.

The top two from each heat, plus two wildcards, would then go through to the regional final in Palmerston North.

The final was on July 15 and would be hosted by Justine Smith, who Caldwell said was a legend of New Zealand comedy and one of the best emcees in the country.

Performers were judged on criteria such as craftsmanship, originality, material and x-factor.

Caldwell said Raw Comedy Quest was a great place to get a start in comedy and direct entry into the national final was one less barrier for regional comedians.

“The direct entry to the final, that’s thanks to all the acts that have been coming through.

“They have obviously shown they have the ability to compete at that level and that wouldn't be possible if they didn't do the hard yards to make it happen.”

Last year's winner was Kajun Brooking, 44, who won the regional competition on his second attempt.

He only got into stand-up comedy after “absolutely killing the place” while emceeing his brother’s wedding.

After that he entered Raw Comedy Quest in 2020 and made it into the regional final as a wildcard, before going on to win the competition in 2021.

His comedy career had skyrocketed right from when he first started and that upward trajectory had only continued with his Raw Comedy Quest success.

He said sets could only be six minutes, which meant you had to be quick with your jokes and there wasn’t time for storytelling.

“In order to win you have to show the judges you are the full package. You have to be funny but so many other factors go into it.”

Anyone wanting to sign up could email DIY Comedy at contact@diycomedynz.com for a registration form.