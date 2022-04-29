Three Waters: 'Devil in the detail' for councils in and near Manawatū

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the Government will create four new public water entities, with local councils taking non-financial shareholdings in four new public water entities.

Mayors in and near Manawatū say new details about proposed reforms to water services still leave issues unresolved.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta​ and Infrastructure Minister Grant Robertson​ spoke on Friday about how the three waters reforms would proceed.

The proposed reforms would take control of wastewater, drinking water and stormwater systems out of the hands of councils.

Those services would instead be run by four large entities governed by boards, which would theoretically be able to borrow more money at better rates than councils.

Those boards would be elected by regional representation groups, consisting of a 50-50 split between council and mana whenua representatives.

Mahuta said the boards themselves would not be co-goverened, but made up of people who have the skills to run the new entities.

A big sticking point for councils was how they would be compensated for assets being taken off of their books.

Mahuta said the entities would be owned by councils, at a rate of one share per 50,000 people.

She had written to other political parties to support entrenching laws to prevent privatisation.

Tararua mayor Tracey Collis​ said her district struggled due to its small rating base, with new regulations and impending population growth putting the squeeze on.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Tararua mayor Tracey Collis says pulling apart the proposed water entities, which some political parties want to do, could be difficult.

But the shareholding situation would leave Tararua with a 1/36th share in one entity.

“We have no voice.”

The Tararua district was a result of amalgamation, when various small councils were merged during the 1989 local government reforms, so had experience on how difficult it could be, she said.

Given parties like National and ACT were committed to repealing the reforms, it was important to remember how difficult it was to unwind something so large as the water entities.

“We are just looking to make sure this is the best way.

“The devil is in the detail, and there is a lot of detail there.”

David Unwin/Stuff Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys says the Government’s proposed water reforms still leave councils out of pocket.

Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys​ said Friday’s news changed nothing, still leaving councils out of pocket for the millions of dollars worth of assets they had paid for.

“It is all smoke and mirrors.”

Worboys is also the chairperson of lobby group Communites 4 Local Democracy, a collective of 32 councils – including Horowhenua, Manawatū and Tararua district councils – opposed to the Government’s way of reforming water services.

She said everyone accepted water services needed reforming, but the Government was not listening to all parties.

That left the reforms on shaky ground, especially with the prospect of repeal.

“Why keep going down this path?”

It would be better to find a solution acceptable to a far wider group of people, she said.

Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith​ has been approached for comment.