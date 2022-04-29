Police confirm death after serious crash north of Foxton

Police say a person has died following a two-car crash north of Foxton on Friday.

Emergency services responded to the crash shortly before 5pm.

A person died at the scene.

Earlier, a police spokesperson said one car had rolled in the crash, which occurred on State Highway 1, near Motuiti Rd.

The Serious Crash Unit has completed its examination of the scene and the road has now reopened.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is continuing.