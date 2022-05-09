Manawatū Young Chamber linking bright ideas with business community

Nelson Harper, left, and Caleb Payne turn waste into construction material at their Precycle workshop. Harper started a waste minimisation venture last year and immediately secured a decent chunk of funding from investors.

Nelson Harper knows the power of networking when it comes to a budding enterprise.

A lack of it contributed to the demise of an online fruit market venture the 28 year old started four years ago.

He had an idea but lacked the connections a young business owner needed.

Harper was conscious of this when he started Precycle, a waste-minimisation venture in 2021.

READ MORE:

* Person of the Year 2021 nominee: Arun Chaudhari leading the way for businesses in uncertain times

* Chamber of Commerce could help Feilding businesses find their voice

* Making friends all in a day's work for Young Business nominee



This time he swiftly secured funding from investors, and was able to build a team of staff who he could offer regular employment.

Harper said what made all the difference was he had upskilled himself with networking and built relevant connections in the industry.

“After talking to professionals and people who started a venture early in their career like me, I realised it was my lack of field/work experience and soft skills; the latter is not taught in schools.

“I worked as an intern with some food companies on waste management projects. Slowly, I started forming a network. Fortunately, I have quite a few clients lined up now.”

He put his success down to the networking and mentoring opportunities he received through the Manawatū Young Chamber.

Jason/Supplied Manawatū Young Chamber has four members, from left, vice chairperson Sarah Ma, chairperson and advisor Ramola Duncan, and board members Ella Moffat and Nelson Harper.

The group encourages young professionals and students to start a business, carry out research in their respective industries, develop products and then launch a finished idea in the market.

A part of Manawatū Business Chamber, the young chamber aims to be a hub of information, fostering connections and developing professional skills.

Chairperson Ramola Duncan has plans to bring TEDx to the region; online seminars that target a more localised audience than the international TED Talks.

“I think the city has a great potential for young business professionals. We need to have a common, accessible platform for knowledge-sharing and networking. And TEDx is an excellent platform to share knowledge.”

Manawatū Young Chamber would apply for a licence and form a committee to select potential speakers to host TEDx Manawatū in 2023.

There were also nine chamber events planned for this year, including Power of LinkedIn, and would focus on building sales skills, sustainability, international business, interview skills and governance training.

Jason/Supplied Students, young professionals and business community members attend the Manawatū Youn Chamber’s relaunch event in May.

Member Ella Moffat, who worked as a commercialisation analyst with Massey Ventures, said connecting with like-minded people and business professionals helped her understand the startup scene in the city.

“I hope the Young Chamber works as a similar platform for young professionals.”

The Young Chamber was founded in 2017 but struggled to gain traction amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which had often limited the opportunity for gatherings.

“But we’re getting back and staying on track,” Moffat said.

The group is throwing its doors open for anyone between the ages of 18 and 40, who either runs a business or has plans to do so, to join.