National title for Valkyries Black women

Palmerston North canoe polo team Valkyries Black celebrating winning the national A grade competition in Auckland last weekend. From left is Rebecca Shepherd, Kirstie Shailer, Ellery Neilson, Georgia Wheeler, Kelsey Wilde, coach Callum Wilde, Kayla Carne, Kate Blincoe and Alyssa Shepherd.

Top Palmerston North women’s canoe polo team Valkyries Black have clinched their first national title in four years.

Valkyries Black won the national A grade competition at Lake Pupuke in Auckland last weekend, beating Horowhenua side Dumbledore’s Army 5-2 in the grand final.

Dumbledore’s Army and Valkyries Black qualified for the final after being the top two sides overall after three tournaments this year.

Valkyries Black won the first competition at the Hokowhitu Lagoon in Palmerston North earlier in the season, was second at Lake Roto Kohatu in Christchurch and was second in Auckland.

Coach Callum Wilde said they had a young team this year and being labelled a team in a rebuilding phase had inspired them.

“I’m absolutely stoked for the girls,” he said. “The team really bought into everything that was asked of them and you could see it on and off the water.

“A solid foundation on defence and clinical play on offence just showed how much they played for each other and how much they wanted it. So proud of the team’s season.”

The best-performed Valkyries Black players at the weekend were the trio of New Zealand players Georgia Wheeler, Kate Blincoe and Alyssa Sheppard, while Kelsey Wilde made some crucial saves in goal.