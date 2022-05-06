Venues 'ramp-up' for musicians and fans eager to reconnect

Snails event organiser Sarah Bingle says live music is “energy giving”, for both performers and fans.

New Zealand Music Month has come at a strange time for Palmerston North music venues. .

Musicians are tentatively making plans to tour again. Major cities are taking bookings from international acts while local bands consider loading up the van under the orange traffic light conditions.

It marks a step towards a new normal for The Stomach venue and recording studio.

Manager Harry Lilley said it was “a slow ramp-up”, with a solid run of shows planned for the coming months.

A space for "things that aren't in the mainstream". Manager Harry Lilley outside The Stomach music venue.

“There are a lot of touring bands starting to pop their head back up. It's quite obvious now that they think they might be able to pull off a show in the second half of this year.”

There was a feeling of relief that bands who had postponed gigs a number of times now had the confidence to bring their sound to Manawatū.

The local music scene is like the local rugby club. While musicians spend their time practising and displaying their talents, for fans it’s a place of community and connection with others who share a passion.

“A really great example is like when we’ve done SwampFest, there's a hive of activity, because you have all these extra interactions going on and a short period of time,” Lilley said.

“It’s these shows and venues that get musicians and people into music talking to one another and providing a space for things that aren’t in the mainstream.”

Inside The Stomach; a one-of-a-kind music recording and performance venue in Palmerston North.

Snails on Taonui Street has already enjoyed having touring bands grace its stage under orange rules. Auckland act Jang and New Plymouth’s Otts held an electrifying punk show alongside Feilding’s Best Dancers in April.

No masks, no seats, and punters bashing into each other; it was like stepping back into 2019.

Event organiser Sarah Bingle said they pushed on with hosting gigs under the red traffic light restrictions but since they were lifted attendance had increased a lot.

Bingle is excited to have crowds up and moving with the music after experimenting with "sit down" shows during red traffic light restrictions.

“We did do seated gigs, and it was different, but there were some good things. People were often being seated next to people they didn’t know so, in that sense, it was really good for the community.”

She said experiencing live music was “energy giving”. Concert goers knew they were in a safe space where they could be around other people and have a fun time.

“They know they’re not going to be hassled or feel excluded.”

Both Snails and The Stomach have regular shows scheduled. Wellington punk band Unsanitary Napkin headline a show at Snails on May 13 while The Stomach host Wellington psychedelic band Slow Burn on May 7.