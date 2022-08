Longburn Rongotea Rd is closed on Sunday morning, following a single-vehicle crash (file photo).

One person has died following a car crash in Kairanga, Manawatū, police say.

The single vehicle crash on Longburn Rongotea Road was reported to police about 7.15am on Sunday.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said the car collided with a pole and the sole occupant died at the scene.

The road had now reopened and motorists were thanked for their patience while emergency services attended.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.