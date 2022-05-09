Plane crash victim transferred to Wellington Hospital ICU

Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter team members watch on as fire crews work to free a Piper Pawnee plane pilot who was trapped after crashing into a tree.

A pilot who sustained serious injuries after his plane crashed into a tree has been transferred to Wellington Hospital’s intensive care unit.

A Capital & Coast District Health Board spokesperson said the pilot remained in a serious condition on Monday.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 2.05pm on Saturday after a Piper Pawnee plane, towing a glider, got into trouble above the Feilding Aerodrome.

While the rope towing the glider broke, allowing the glider pilot to land safely, the Pawnee pilot was unable to recover and crashed into a tree about 20 metres from the aerodrome on Taonui Road.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The pilot crashed into a tree near the Feilding Aerodrome (file photo).

Whanganui-Manawatū Gliding Club president Ross Anderson told Stuff club members watched from the ground as the crash unfolded.

He said it had left their tight-knit community devastated.

Both pilots were long-standing members of the club and were well-known and respected among the Feilding aviation community.

Anderson said the Piper Pawnee got out of position during a tow, after the tow plate was pulled around into a poor position.

“A lot of us saw what happened. It was just horrible and will take us all a bit to come back from it.”

Fire and Emergency NZ Central shift manager Chris Dalton said six fire engines and two support vehicles attended the accident, and fire crews were required to free the trapped pilot.

A spokesperson for Philips Search and Rescue Trust said the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to incident for a man in his 60s who had sustained multiple injuries.

“The onboard crew airlifted the patient to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.”

The Civil Aviation Authority had been notified and an investigation into the incident was ongoing.