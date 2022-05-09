Massey rise to second as Marist falter in loss to Whanganui Athletic

Luke Palfreyman of Palmerston North Marist kicks upfield against Whanganui Athletic at the Arena on Saturday.

FOOTBALL: Massey University were the big movers in the latest round of the men’s Federation League on Saturday.

They now lie second in the competition after their 6-0 away drubbing of bottom side Levin, three points behind leaders Whanganui Athletic, with a game in hand.

And like Athletic, the students haven’t lost a game yet.

Palmerston North Marist are now third after their upset 2-1 home loss against Athletic and looking increasingly likely to have to rely on other results going their way to mount a challenge for the league title.

The third city side in the league, North End, continued their dismal early-season form with a 2-0 home loss against Napier City Rovers reserves.

They’re second to last, without a win.

If possession, pressure and chances counted for anything, Marist should have bolted home against Athletic, but instead succumbed to a first-half goal and a penalty in the second spell.

Their only reply was a Nick Carrick penalty in a frustrating display that must have left Marist kicking themselves after the final whistle, knowing this was one they let get away.

Marist began the second half with a change of formation that saw their defence better able to cope with long balls, and, with the likes of Luke Minshull and Melvin Rumere continuing to look dangerous, appeared up to scoring more than once.

Athletic were the best opposition Marist had encountered this season, however, and were able to block everything Marist had to offer, whether along the flanks or through the middle.

North End coach Scott Robson said his side needed to get some goals to boost their confidence after a third outing with nothing to show for it.

But he said Napier were better than he expected, reinforced by Central League players because the club’s first team weren’t playing until Sunday.

Left back Ryan McDermott stood out on a day when the squad as a whole seemed to lack the ability to handle Napier’s game.

Massey coach Donald Piper said the students “hit the ground running” against Levin after a fortnight off.

As a warm-up to Massey’s looming Chatham Cup clash against Palmerston North Marist this weekend, the comprehensive victory was a valuable morale booster, especially as the goals came from six players.

Scorers werebrothers Michael and Matt Hilson, Joe Freeman, Caleb Young, Ben Mori and Adarsh Dutt.

In a solid team performance, centre midfielder Matt Hilson was man of the match for his vision and work ethic.

♦ The Palmerston North Marist women’s team have risen to the top of the top Wellington competition, the W League, with a 4-1 win over North Wellington in the capital.

Marist have won three from three ahead of an important game next weekend against last year’s champions Wellington United Diamonds.

The first round of the Kate Sheppard Cup knockout competition is this weekend and Marist have the bye.

♦ In the Horizons Premiership men’s competition, the top two fought out a 1-all draw.

Feilding and North End reserves are both still unbeaten and equal on points but titleholders Feilding lie first through their superior goal difference.

Tākaro are third after winning 4-3 against Whanganui Athletic reserves.

Linton notched their first win, 4-1 over Marist reserves, and Massey reserves beat Whanganui City 3-2.

In the golden boot competition, Tākaro’s Mohamed Eltayeb leads with seven goalsd, followed by Feilding’s Youngjae Lee on five.