Massey find form to knock over defending champions College Premier

Massey's Kian Ulrich, centre, looks to go past a College Premier defender on the circle edge during their game at Massey University last Saturday.

HOCKEY: The Massey men produced the result of the round as they knocked over defending champions College Premier at Massey University.

Top side College Premier had been unbeaten this year, but were beaten 4-2 last Saturday by Massey, who are in fourth spot now.

Levin are in third spot after a 3-0 win over College’s second team College A at the twin turfs.

College A are the only side without a win now.

Marist are keeping up the pace just behind College Premier after a 3-2 win over High School Hockey Club.

High School are only ahead of College A.

There was one close matchup in the women’s competition as College A beat Massey 3-2 at the twin turfs.

The two top sides again had big wins by the same margin as College Premier won 8-0 against Athletic and High School Hockey Club A beat Feilding 8-0.

After two weeks of the second round, College Premier and High School are the only unbeaten sides.

Meanwhile, the College Hockey Club has been named Hockey New Zealand’s club of the year for its success on and off the turf.

The club was recognised for its focus on governance, community engagement, quality coaching, having fun, sharing information with club members, and creating a benchmark for club atmosphere.

Saturday’s draw:

Men: College A v Massey, twin turfs, 1.45pm; Levin v Marist, twin turfs, 3.30pm; HSHC v College Premier, twin turfs, 3.30pm.

Women: Feilding v Massey, Massey University, 1.45pm; College Premier v College A, 1.45pm; HSHC A v Athletic, Massey University, 3.30pm.

Standings:

Men: College 10, Marist 10, Levin 9, Massey 7, HSHC 4, College A 1.

Women: College Premier 6, HSHC A 6, College A 3, Athletic 3, Massey 0, Feilding 0.