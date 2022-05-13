Marist and Massey to lock horns in Chatham Cup clash

Palmerston North Marist are in action this weekend against Massey University in the Chatham Cup.

FOOTBALL: It’s cup time in the men’s game this weekend, with the highlight another shoot-out between Federation League rivals Palmerston North Marist and Massey University at the Arena.

This time the occasion is the first round of the Chatham Cup, which must end in a result on penalties if there is no winner after ordinary plus extra time.

Marist is one up on the students this year after beating them 2-0 for the Chinese Cup in April.

But since then, Massey have soared unbeaten into second spot in the league with a game in hand over third-placed Marist, who have had a draw and a loss in their first four games.

Massey coach Donald Piper said he expected a tough struggle against Marist, who would probably be feeling their first loss of the season last weekend.

They were also playing on their home ground at the Arena on Saturday, making the encounter Massey’s biggest challenge of the year.

But after their six-goal victory spread around different players at Levin last weekend, Massey will be up for another win as they seek to show they are the best team in town.

They have a settled squad, with only winger Zac Farmer absent as he overcomes the effects of a concussion.

Piper said his squad’s performance reminded him of early last season, when they also had a string of good results before injuries and absences took their toll.

Marist coach Juliano Schmeling, back at the helm after a bout of Covid, said defender Jake Erskine couldn’t play because he was isolating, while attacking midfielder Eli Smith was in doubt for the same reason.

Otherwise, the rest of the squad was unchanged.

Schmeling said everyone knew this game would be different from the league situation because there wouldn’t be a draw possible.

“So I’m just happy to have a near-full squad back,” he said. “And we’re ready for the game.”

♦ There is also a round of Federation Cup games on Saturday.

Cup holders Massey will be represented by their reserve team this year – a development opportunity for the seconds, according to first-team coach Piper.

They’re at Taradale in the cup, while North End host New Plymouth Rangers at Memorial Park in a game that should give the locals a chance to reverse the meagre run of results they’ve had so far this year.

In other games, Feilding play Napier Marist, Marist reserves meet Gisborne United, Tākaro play Port Hill United and Linton play Gisborne Thistle.