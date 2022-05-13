One person critically injured in Whanganui assault

One person is in Wellington Hospital in a critical condition after an assault in Whanganui on Thursday (file photo).

Police are appealing for information after one person was critically injured in an assault in Whanganui on Thursday.

Whanganui field crime manager inspector Paul Baskett said an assault took place at about 5pm in the Moana St and Duncan St area.

One person was badly injured and was in Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

Whanganui Police were appealing for information in relation to the assault and there had been a scene guard in place overnight.

Criminal Investigation Branch had conducted a scene examination on Friday morning.

Fire and Emergency were also required to assist police in clearing the scene.

Anyone that had electronic recordings, CCTV or witnessed the incident was encouraged to speak with police so it could piece together what happened.

“If you live nearby, have a look around your property and if there are any discarded objects in the area, report to police straight away.

“It is important that if you know who is responsible for this attack that you come forward and tell police what you know.”

No one had been arrested in relation to the incident and the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information could contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220512/6199.

Alternatively, information could be given to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.