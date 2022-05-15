Kia Toa nearly pull off another comeback in loss to COB

College Old Boys hooker Leif Schwencke, centre, is swamped by the Kia Toa defence in their match at Bill Brown Park on Saturday.

RUGBY: Just when Kia Toa look as if they are down and out, they turn into the comeback Kia kids.

They staged a huge revival to draw 26-all with Te Kawau in round three and on Saturday barnstormed back to just be denied 23-19 by College Old Boys at Bill Brown Park.

COB had the wind and a deserved 23-7 lead with time counting down. Both teams were short staffed due to injuries and the Hurricanes under-20s playing at Blenheim, while COB, minus eight players, buttoned off in the final few minutes.

When Kias first-five Te Atawhai Mason scored, Kias still trailed by 11, but when Ben Schuster added another converted try, COB were suddenly vulnerable to a five-pointer.

A charge down led to dangerous Turbos centre Taniela Filimone crossing for the winning try, only to have it ruled out for a double movement.

A few seconds later on fulltime, Mason went close, only for the ball to be lost. COB were relieved they had won and scooped five competition points.

Only four minutes after Kias' haka, prop and Palmerston North Boys' High School teacher David Braddock burrowed over for the scratch COB team, who were playing their third game in nine days.

Despite a try by Kias veteran No 8 Bethel Fau'olo and lethal breaks by diminutive halfback Jakob Rauhihi-Collis, COB were repeatedly busting the defence and huge veteran prop Isaac Tupai brushed off tackles to score.

Kias again conceded waves of penalties and with their lineout under pressure, the backs rushed their passes and COB fullback Jayden Keelan scored in the corner as did young wing Ben Minhinnick off a Jahlon Governor cross kick.

COB's best were lock Jared Goodson and flankers Livai Stevenson and former Hankins Shield-winning captain James Koloto, up from the Bs.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Kia Toa’s Jacob Rokosuka, right, skips out of the tackle of College Old Boys flanker Livai Stevenson.

Varsity joyously posed for a winning photo with the Jubilee Cup for winning the first round after dousing Freyberg 43-14 at Colquhoun Park.

Varsity did all they had to in the first half when they scored five of their six tries and they are the undisputed favourite for the Hankins Shield.

As in every clash this season, Freys never surrendered and scored a converted try in each half as they celebrated flanker Lawrence Luivaie's 100th game.

However, they couldn't contain Varsity's speed of the ball in the first half, Freys often finding themselves out-flanked.

Varsity had to reshape their backline with injured fullback Scott Davidson out, replaced there competently by halfback Regan Sword.

Their forwards drove mightily up the middle and the good set piece lent itself to accuracy elsewhere.

Hooker Ben Strang again starred, as did Turbos lock Micaiah Torrance-Read, prop Flyn Yates for 80 minutes, first-five Stewart Cruden and midfielder Hamish Northcott.

Don't rule out Hurricane Ruben Love stepping out for Varsity soon as he recovers from his groin strain.

Freys were missing six frontliners, including Eli Fraser, a late call-up to the Hurricanes 20s. Their best were prop Joe Gavigan, No 8 Jekope Kitou, lock Trevor-Shane Baker and centre Josh Maoate.

Old Boys-Marist bounced up to be runnersup in the first round by beating Te Kawau 42-5 at Rongotea, their fourth win from six outings.

That was good preparation for OBM's clash with COB next Saturday, dominating Te Kawau as a few rain squalls wafted in.

While a heavily understrength Te Kawau were competitive after having been monstered by Varsity in midweek, their sole reward was a try from a lineout maul early in the first half and OBM clapped on 24 more points in the second spell.

They got up the field easily, breaking tackles and Te Kawau did scramble, forcing OBM to drop ball and find themselves kicked back downfield.

Importantly though, OBM had the dominant scrum.

The OBM standouts were No 8 Matene Ruawai, hooker Bryn Gordon, flanker Rhys Pedersen until he left with a minor injury, wing Ollie Brosnahan and second-five Cam Black.

Te Kawau have just lost too many key players to injuries, transfers or suspension.

On Saturday they had the incentive of playing in front of the 1997 Hankins Shield-winning team who were staging their reunion.

Feilding had the bye.

In the women’s competition, Kia Toa had another big win, thrashing Ashhurst Pohangina 101-0 at Bill Brown Park.

Old Boys-Marist returned to form with a 67-10 win over Whanganui Metro at Whanganui.

Bush were too strong for Wairarapa Wahine at Pahīatua, winning 53-15.

Feilding Old Boys-Ōroua had the bye.

In schoolboy rugby, the Feilding High School first XV made a good start to the Central North Island competition, beating New Plymouth’s Francis Douglas Memorial College 43-7 in Feilding.

Their next match is against St John’s College, Hastings.

Palmerston North Boys’ High School beat St Patrick’s College Wellington 47-5 in the second round of the Hurricanes schools festival at Napier.

They next play St Patrick’s College Silverstream.

Scorers

College OB 23 (Davd Braddock, Isaac Tupai, Jayden Keelan, Ben Minhinnick, tries; Jahlon Governor pen) Kia Toa 19 (Bethel Fau'olo, Te Atawhai Mason, Ben Schuster, tries; Mason 2 con) HT 10-7.

Varsity 43 (Etika Vudiniabola 2, Bryn Wilson 2, Stewart Cruden, Reece Brosnan, tries; Cruden pen, 5 con) Freyberg 14 (Ben Stephens, Carson Hepi, tries; Stephens 2 con) HT 36-7.

OB-Marist 42 (Matene Ruawai 2, Max Harris, Bryn Gordon, Aidan Champion, tries; Sam Clarke 4 con, 3 pen) Te Kawau 5 (Tom Hansen) HT 18-5.

Standings:

Men: Varsity 25, OB-Marist 21, College OB 20, Feilding 19, Kia Toa 11, Te Kawau 10, Freyberg 6.

Women: Kia Toa 20, OB-Marist 20, FOB-Ōroua 18, Whanganui Metro 12, Bush10, Wairarapa Wahine 5, Ashhurst Pohangina 0.

Horowhenua Kāpiti results: At Paraparaumu Domain: Paraparaumu 17 Levin College Old Boys 22. At Waikanae Park: Waikanae 39 Foxton 20. At Ōtaki Domain: Rāhui 31 Shannon 8.