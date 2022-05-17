Students treated to scenic flight as police work to strengthen relationships

Madison Hehir, 12, left, and Scarlett Gewn Golding-Moore, 11, with Captain Dave Wiseman who took them up for an exciting aerial experience.

A group of Feilding students have been given an aerial experience of a lifetime as a way of building their trust in police.

Twenty-five students were chosen from four schools for the annual Blue Light event, Take A Kid Flying, and on Saturday they were treated to a 15-minute joyride above the region in a light four-seater aircraft.

Feilding Blue Light chairperson senior constable Allan McLean said the event’s aim was to encourage better relationships among the police, youth, their parents and the community.

“The young people get to know us and the community well. It helps them open up to the police if they ever need us."

READ MORE:

* Dangerous laser strikes still targeting night flights

* First flights of the year soar over Manawatū

* RSA members restore service personnel's headstones to former glory



Shilpy Arora/Stuff Students pose for a group photograph during their visit to the Feilding Aerodrome to enjoy the Blue Light flying experience.

Before the flight, Madison Hehir, 12, said it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I am so nervous, my stomach is full of butterflies.

“I don’t think I will ever get an opportunity to go up in the air like this [again].”

Captain Dave Wiseman, who had been flying for 29 years, said it was fun to fly with children.

“We enjoy it as much as the kids do.

“They are always keen and ask about the buildings and roads and how do we fly planes, which makes it an exciting experience for us as well.”

The pilots offer their time and the planes, and they cover the cost of fuel in a bid to give back to the community.

The event was organised with the support of local pilots from the Aircraft Owners and Pilot Association.