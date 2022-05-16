'Like starting from scratch': Fire tears through Dannevirke paint shop

A fire tore through Blast and Coat on Tuesday and the cause is still being determined.

A blackened pile of burnt and twisted metal is all that remains of Dannevirke’s Blast and Coat, but owner Rowan Huxford is calmly carrying on.

The corrugated iron building on Miller Road has been partially demolished by the fire service after a fire broke out on Tuesday morning last week.

Stuff visited the site on Monday and the scale of the damage was clear to see. A customer’s Ford Focus hatchback, which was in for some work, was now a charred shell while the company’s forklift, generator and work truck were among many items completely gutted by the flames.

Despite the damage to his business, Huxford remained resilient and said he was mostly focused on getting back up and running.

READ MORE:

* Fire and Emergency New Zealand remind Timaru residents to be fire safe over winter

* Empty Feilding, Marton homes destroyed by 'suspicious' fires

* Horowhenua house fire treated as suspicious



David Unwin/Stuff A customer's car sits among the burnt remains of Blast and Coat.

“Thankfully, we’re all insured, and we’re going through the process now. It’s all replaceable but it’s just a matter of how quickly it all gets replaced as there’s a big wait for tools right now.

“It’s honestly like starting a new workshop from scratch.”

The powder coating room was the main part of the business out of commission but Huxford and his team were still able to conduct sandblasting and painting services in their warehouse next door.

Though the other building was covered in blackened marks with a few bits of melted plastic, structurally, it was safe to use.

David Unwin/Stuff Owner Rowan Huxford says his focus remains on making sure his employees have a job to go to.

“We don’t really know yet when we’ll find somewhere new, it's all up in the air.

“Bit of shock for the guys, but we’ll keep pushing on. My main concern is just to make sure we can keep going and that the guys still have a job to go to.”

Dannevirke’s Blast and Coat is the only shop of its type in the region. The nearest blast and coat shop is a 60-minute drive to Palmerston North.

Dannevirke Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Pete Sinclair said six vehicles were sent to the fire and it took crews more than an hour to get the blaze under control.

A specialist fire investigator was working to determine the cause.

A police spokesperson said police did not attend, and no injuries were reported.