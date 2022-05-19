Pink lippy and gumboots: Halcombe trio pop bottles for breast cancer

Bubbles and Boobs organisers (from left) Holly Howland, Bex Lintott and Michelle Simpson are holding a pink ribbon fundraiser at the Halcombe Hall to raise money for Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand.

Amid a flurry of pink lipstick and gumboots, Halcombe residents will be popping champagne corks this weekend to raise money for breast cancer.

Known in the village as the Pink Ladies, trio Bex Lintott, Holly Howland and Michelle Simpson are hosting Bubbles and Boobs, a ‘light-hearted evening for a serious cause’ for 150 people at the Halcombe Memorial Hall on Saturday.

The sold-out event, featuring guest speakers, stalls and bubbles, will raise funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ in an effort to help the charity reach its $2 million fundraising goal.

Breast cancer is the most frequent cancer found in New Zealand women, with approximately 120 women diagnosed each year in the MidCentral rohe.

READ MORE:

* Three scrummy recipes perfect for a Pink Ribbon Breakfast

* Help fight breast cancer by hosting a Pink Ribbon Breakfast and be into win

* Chelsea Winter fronts Pink Ribbon Breakfast



Lintott said she was inspired to help the foundation after watching her grandmother, close friends and co-workers fight breast cancer.

“Watching them navigate through this incredibly tough journey, I can see what amazing warriors these women are.

“The aim is to have a bit of fun while we raise awareness and remove the stigma for a serious cause.”

The trio first got together in 2020 and held a virtual Pink Ribbon Breakfast, during Covid-19 restrictions, raising over $1000.

This year they set a $2000 goal to double their fundraising efforts.

Lintott said with event tickets already selling out and fundraising activities on the night, they were tracking towards about $6000.

“It’s amazing to see so many people in our little town who want to get behind this in such a big way.

“Being rurally-based, where it can be easy to become isolated, events like Bubbles and Boobs give us the opportunity to get together, have some fun with our neighbours and at the same time have important conversations about breast cancer.”

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff Holly Howland, Bex Lintott and Michelle Simpson are ready to bring the Halcombe community together for a good cause.

Howland had just moved to Halcombe when she saw Lintott organising the first event in 2020.

She said she joined in as a way of getting to know her community while getting behind a good cause.

“I had done a mental health workshop with Sir John Kirwan, and he talked a lot about the risk of the rural community being isolated in a mental health aspect.

“His advice was to do something fun, do something different and celebrate who you are. I saw the words ‘pink, gumboots and lippy’ and thought it sounded like the perfect thing to get behind.”

The Pink Ribbon Breakfast is the foundation's biggest fundraising event. The money generated will fund research, educational and awareness programmes, as well as patient support services.

However, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said registrations for the Pink Ribbon Breakfast were down 50% from last year, another setback after Covid-19 made the last two years' fundraising efforts a challenge.

“In this third year of the pandemic, we know people are facing really tough times, but every Pink Ribbon Breakfast, no matter how small or simple, will make a massive difference for Kiwi women with breast cancer.”

The foundation received no Government funding and public support was vital to running the charity.

“The funds raised will help us to restore and transform breast screening in New Zealand. We want women to get diagnosed more easily and quickly, which will greatly improve their survival chances.”

Those who missed out on tickets can visit the Halcombe trio’s fundraising page to make a donation.