Water restrictions in Levin and Ōhau lifted

Water restrictions for Levin and Ōhau, put in place due to low river levels, have been lifted.

Horowhenua District Council said this was due to the increased flow in the Ōhau River and a reduction in water demand.

The level three water restrictions, which restricted the use of garden sprinklers and hoses, among other things, have been in place since the end of March.

The restrictions were due to lack of rainfall earlier in the year, which led to low water levels in the Ōhau River – Levin and Ōhau’s source for drinking water.

According to MetService, monthly rainfall in Levin was well above the historical average in February, with 283.2mm of rain compared to an historical average of 106.7mm.

However, in January, March and April rainfall had been either at or below the historical average.