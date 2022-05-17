Feilding Fire Station undergoes roof renovation

A new roof is going on the Feilding Fire Station.

A new roof for the Feilding Fire Station is under construction after it was identified ‘urgent’ repairs were needed.

The roof was found to be past it's use-by date and needed to be replaced.

Principal rural fire officer Bradley Shanks said the re-roofing work was required as the building on Kimbolton Road was about 50 years old.

“The building requires re-roofing as it was built in the 1970s. Apart from that, there is nothing major going on in the building.”

A new frame for the roof and a plastic cover has been erected, and the roof is expected to be completed in four months.

Shanks said the construction would not affect their day-to-day operations.

“It is business as usual. There is enough space to park fire tenders. All our staff members are operating from the building.”

The Manawatū District Council planned to move staff to the building during emergencies to allow them to carry out work during things like earthquakes and flooding.

The roof renovation contract has been listed under a minor building works contract by Fire and Emergency NZ.