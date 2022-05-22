Varsity snuff out Kia Toa in the wind

Feilding loosie Zane Dallinger goes into contact against Te Kawau at Johnston Park on Saturday.

RUGBY: An outrageous dummy pass on the run by Varsity prop and captain Flyn Yates effectively snuffed out Kia Toa at a wind-blown Massey University.

When Kia Toa fell for his feint on Saturday, the young Turbos tighthead, who has a promising NPC career unfurling before him, sailed over to score five minutes after halftime as Varsity cantered to a 29-10 win.

They have a four-point lead in the competition from Old Boys-Marist.

Varsity have other aspiring Turbos such as lofty young lock Josh Taula, who is out for a month after dislocating a knee for the Hurricanes under-20s versus the Crusaders last week.

There's also halfback Bryn Wilson following the news that his clubmate and halfback Jamie Booth won't be signing for a ninth season with Manawatū.

While supposed to be hush hush, it was common knowledge around the Massey field and the wider union that he is off to play for North Harbour this year.

Harbour have Crusaders halfback Bryn Hall, but he is understood to be Japan bound.

At the Hurricanes, Varsity No 8 Tyler Laubscher is on the mend from injury following his momentous debut.

Meanwhile, Turbos hooker Ben Strang got his customary try on Saturday and another mistakenly disallowed.

Strang, the always tireless Micaiah Torrance-Read and the barging Joe Tako (until injured) were mainstays of a solid forward pack who had to withstand an enterprising Kia Toa into the wind in the first half.

Manawatū first-five Stewart Cruden was making breaks, one of which put Strang over, while Varsity used Hamish Northcott to take the ball up Ma'a Nonu style in the first 40.

After halftime though, they went wide to outflank Kias. But for too much risky 30-70 passing, there might have been more than five Varsity tries.

Kias were better than the scoreline, notably Turbos fullback Taniela Filimone and lock Ofa Tauatevalu who ran 60 metres from a lineout only to be ankle-tapped close to the tryline.

Former Munster man and Turbo Lifeimi Mafi came on at centre and then Kias began making busts.

The young Kias had plenty of chances, but too many errors prevented one of their comebacks. Lively halfback Jakob Rauhihi-Collis celebrated as he was about to score only to be flattened.

Meanwhile, Kias' Hurricane Brayden Iose is almost ready to play following his wrist injury.

David Unwin/Stuff Feilding first five-eighth Ben Wyness tries to find space.

Feilding hearts were in mouths as they saw a surely impregnable lead evaporate to 32-31 against a resurgent Te Kawau at Johnston Park, before holding on to win 44-31.

Te Kawau adopted Kia Toa's comeback habit after having trailed 27-5 at halftime.

Feilding had used every bit of the strong wind in the first half, just as Te Kawau did in the second half when it rose to gale force.

The green forwards, led by Te Atuarere Albert, prop Nasser Tato and locks Ben Kimber and Stef Hannan, hoisted their spinnakers with strong driving play finished off by the backs, fullback Adam Boult punting long to windward.

However, Te Kawau's handling and kicking had been poor in the first half and the likes of Feilding's Ben Wyness, in his 150th match, took toll, Wyness scoring 19 points in the absence of Turbo Drew Wild.

They even got out to 32-5 two minutes after halfitme, but then it was all on from Te Kawau.

Feilding, who had to revert to depowered scrums, knuckled down in the final quarter, forcing Te Kawau into penalties.

Yellows' best were second-five Carlos Ropoama-Third with two tries, flanker Zane Dallinger, young lock Kees Pereta and wing-flanker Eseroma Waqalevu.

First five-eighth Sam Clarke, up from Wellington this season, had a day to remember when guiding Old Boys-Marist to their 24-5 win over College Old Boys at the Arena, repeating their first-round win.

Clarke has been a fine acquisition for the Vatican boys this year. He was a standout with his kicking, both with and into the wind, and breaking tackles.

OBM scored two first-half tries through impressive running and offloading, while COB, who had flanker Elyjah Crosswell back at last, defended like demons as is customary.

COB did close it up to seven points at halftime and for a time pummelled the line after that when it was OBM's turn to tackle grimly.

They didn't waver and finally got back on top, giving their backs clear air and who else but Clarke scored.

OBM were on top in the final quarter sending burly wing Ollie Brosnahan over. OBM's other standouts were prop Brad Fountain, halfback Aidan Champion and skipper Matene Ruawai.

COB had only 18 players, including an inexperienced backline which struggled.

They made too many errors and didn't utilise the seismic wind.

They did have tighthead prop Sean Paranihi back from Christchurch with an eye on the Turbos and he complemented industrious hooker Leif Schwencke.

Everyone has trouble containing giant prop Isaac Tupai, as did OBM.

Freyberg had the bye.

It was a weekend of one-sided scores in the women’s competition, where the closest match was between Feilding Old Boys-Ōroua and Whanganui Metro at Kimbolton, with FOB-Ōroua winning 55-0.

Kia Toa thrashed Wairarapa Wahine 89-0 in Masterston.

Ashhurst Pohangina were on the receiving end, losing 123-0 to Old Boys-Marist at Lincoln Park.

In schoolboy rugby, the Palmerston North Boys’ High School first XV lost 16-5to St Patrick’s College Silverstream in Wellington.

They start the Super 8 away against Gisborne Boys’ High School next weekend.

Feilding High School had their second win of the Central North Island competition, beating St John’s College Hastings 48-20 in Hawke’s Bay.

They are away next weekend against St Peter’s School Cambridge.

Scorers:

Varsity 29 (Joe Tako, Ben Strang, Stewart Cruden, Flyn Yates, Nick Grogan, tries; Cruden 2 con) Kia Toa 10 (Moape Rokosuka try; Te Atawhai Mason pen, con) HT 17-3.

Feilding 44 (Carlos Ropoama-Third 2, Ben Wyness, Eseroma Waqalevu, Sam Hunter, Frank Prodger, tries; Wyness 4 con, 2 pen) Te Kawau 31 (Nasser Tato, James Tennant, Te Atuarere Albert, Karihi Potaka-Osborne, Maia Sands, tries; Temm Kauri 2, Kody Edwards, cons) HT 31-5.

OB-Marist 24 (Matene Ruawai, Jeremy Dobson, Ollie Brosnahan, Sam Clarke, tries; Sam Clarke 2 con) College OB 5 (Te Anini Pardoe try) HT 12-5.

Standings:

Men: Varsity 30, OB-Marist 26, Feilding 24, College OB 20, Kia Toa 11, Te Kawau 11, Freyberg 6

Women: Kia Toa 25, OB-Marist 25, FOB-Ōroua 23, Bush 15, Whanganui Metro 12, Wairarapa Wahine 5, Ashhurst Pohangina 0.

Horowhenua Kāpiti results: At Paraparaumu Domain: Paraparaumu 7 Rāhui 25. At Levin Domain: Levin College Old Boys 14 Waikanae 20. At Shannon Domain: Shannon 10 Foxton 8.