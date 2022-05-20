One person arrested after vehicle hits power pole on State Highway 1
One person has been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on State Highway 1 near Marton.
A police spokesperson said a vehicle of interest was seen by police at roadworks on Kakariki Rd at about 10.20am.
The vehicle drove through a stop/go and continued south towards Bulls on SH1 where they lost control of the vehicle and hit a power pole.
Police arrested one person at the scene and a passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital.
A St John Ambulance spokesperson confirmed it had attended, and one person had been transported to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition.
The road was closed, but it had now reopened under stop/go control.