Trees downed as windy weather hits Manawatū

Trees are down and surface water is being reported as windy weather hits Manawatū.

A police spokesperson said a tree had fallen over and broken power lines at the intersection of Hansens Line and State Highway 3 near Palmerston North.

The top of the tree was partially blocking one lane, but the power lines were off the road in a gully.

Police were on the scene directing traffic and contractors were on the way.

Police had also been advised there was a tree down and blocking both lanes on Pohangina Valley East Rd between Oroua Valley Rd and Tunipo Rd.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews were also called to remove trees that had fallen down on Virginia Rd in Whanganui and the road was now clear.

Palmerston City Council customer contact manager Peter Roberts said as of 4pm Friday it had logged 26 service requests related to surface water in Palmerston North.

MetService was forecasting possible thunderstorms and hail for the Manawatū region on Friday with strong westerlies, gusting at 110kph.

Saturday’s forecast was for showers, some heavy in the afternoon with hail possible then clearing, and strong westerlies.