Ancestors guide design of Mangaweka Bridge pou

Maihi Potaka with the pou he designed to stand beside the new Mangaweka Bridge.

As a link between the people of two districts, the new Mangaweka Bridge is fittingly marked by the legacy of two ancestors.

The pou that stands beside the bridge is the creation of designer Maihi Potaka, and each side has a story to tell.

He was commissioned to design the landmark in a collaboration between Ngāti Hauiti and the district councils of Rangitīkei and Manawatū.

Potaka said his design symbolised an age-old relationship between the people of the two districts.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff Pupils from Mangaweka School learn about the pou and the region’s history.

“The pou tells a story of Ngāti Hauiti's two eponymous ancestors, Matangi and Tamatea Pōkai Whenua, who traversed this land and waterways hundreds of years ago.”

The curves and koro of the pou capture the legacies of the tūpuna.

The left side represents the direction and movements of Matangi in the region, while the right panel conveys the travels of Tamatea Pōkai Whenua.

Matangi came to Manawatū from the Wairarapa and explored the region in pursuit of large flocks of kōkō (tūī).

His journey has been reflected throughout Kōwhaiwhai (scroll ornamentation) in the pou’s design on the left panel.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff The $11 million Mangaweka Bridge Replacement project was a joint venture between the Manawatū and Rangitīkei district councils.

Tamatea Pōkai Whenua’s direction of travel was not based on bird movements, therefore the difference in his approach to exploration has been shown through the use of a more rectilinear style of kōwhaiwhai on the right side of the pou.

Pou are traditionally carved from wood, but Potaka’s creation was designed digitally, and made of corten (oxidised) steel, and installed by Emmetts Civil Construction.

He said working on the scale of the design was challenging.

“Since I worked on the design in software, it was a little difficult to visualise the full scale of the pou. However, I am happy with the outcome of the design.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff Most pou are carved from wood, but Potaka’s design was crafted on software and later cut from corten steel.

“Corten steel is great as it can handle the elements very well and also gives an organic feel to it.”

Utiku Potaka, one of the representatives of Ngāti Hauiti, said the pou symbolised the connection and strengthening of two districts.

“The pou enables us to tell a story, our history and culture, to the younger generation and to the people who now reside in the area.”

Both ancestors made significant contributions to the area.

Matangi named many places including Otamakapua, the large tract of land lying east of the Rangitīkei River, while Tamatea Pōkai Whenua left mōkai (pets) along the way including a pātiki (flounder-type fish), that he released at the confluence of the Hautapu and Rangitīkei rivers.

The new bridge was opened by iwi representatives and the two district councils last Friday.