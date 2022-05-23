Manawatū competitors take wind in their stride at annual marathon

The marathon runners prepare to go on Sunday morning at the Manawatū Striders running event.

Local runners took most of the podium spots in the main events at the Manawatū Striders’ full and half marathon.

About 900 people took part in the running and walking event at Massey University on Sunday, which takes in the He Ara Kotahi bridge, the walkway to Linton, and the Manawatū River pathway.

The wind picked up as the day went on making for a challenging day for the walkers and runners.

Feilding’s Anita Chan won the women’s marathon in 3 hours 38 minutes 3 seconds, with Palmerston North’s Kirsty Calman not far behind in 3hr 40min 50sec and Emma Fox of Palmerston North third in 4hr 22min 35sec.

In the men’s race, Palmerston North runner James Conwell won in 2hr 50min 2sec, more than five minutes ahead of the next competitor.

Simon Angus from Wellington was second in 2hr 55min 10 sec and John Forrest of New Plymouth was third in 3hr 8min 14sec.

It was an all-Palmerston North top three in the men’s half marathon. Harry Dixon won the race in 1hr 9min 29sec, with George Varney second in 1hr 11min 21 sec and Jamie Dennis was third in 1hr 13min 38sec.

Jade Valler from Takapau in Hawke’s Bay won the women’s half marathon in 1hr 24min 38sec.

Kate Robinson of Palmerston North was second in 1hr 34min 58sec and Wellington’s Karis Rae finished third in 1hr 35min 14sec.

In the walking events, Eric Kemsley won the men’s half marathon walk in 2hr 19min 10sec, with David Jones from Palmerston North second in 2hr 23min 51sec and Grant Dyer of Woodville third in 2hr 30min 8sec.

Megan Romanes of Rotorua won the women’s event in 2hr 10min 28sec. Carolyn Schrader from Hāwera was second in 2hr 34min 29sec and Palmerston North’s Sharon Wright finished third in 2hr 35min 48sec.

In the marathon walk, Whanganui’s Mignon Stevenson won the women’s event in 5hr 35min 36sec, Jenny Cheevers from Wellington was second in 5hr 39min 27sec and Margit Barreras from Palmerston North was third in 6hr 4min 8sec.

Auckland’s Malcolm Gray won the men’s event in 5hr 29min 32sec, Steve Doughty from Auckland was second in 5hr 34min 28sec and Palmerston North’s David Cushing was third in 5hr 35 11sec.

Next year will be the 40th anniversary of the half marathon.