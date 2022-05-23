Young runner aims for the top with New Zealand athletics team

Nga Tawa Diocesan School student Emma Ferguson is heading to Australia with the New Zealand athletics team.

BRIGHT YOUNG THINGS: Since swapping four legs for two, a Rangitīkei teen has been hitting top speeds.

Emma Ferguson, a year 13 student at Nga Tawa Diocesan School in Marton, has been selected in the New Zealand team heading to Mackay, Queensland to compete at the Oceania championships next month. She will compete in the under-20 800m.

Ferguson, 17, is from Christchurch and came to Nga Tawa as a boarder for its equestrian programme. She was playing netball and focusing on showjumping.

But she was spotted running at school events by Nga Tawa’s former director of sport Claire Horner and her husband Kent, who are triathlon coaches and raced professionally.

They saw her potential and asked if they could train her.

“I’ve always been quite sporty, but I hadn’t started competitively running until two years ago,” Ferguson said.

Even though the Horners have moved to Tauranga, Kent still coaches Ferguson, who said her goal in Australia was to run some good personal bests and aim for the top.

“I’m quite competitive. I want to win when I do something.”

She will also run in the 1500m in Australia, but the 800m is her focus. Her personal best in the 800m is 2 minutes 12 seconds.

Since she started putting her efforts into running, Ferguson trains twice a day and at weekends. She is a Feilding Moa member and races with them at weekends.

Her selection for the New Zealand team came after her performance at the secondary school nationals during summer where she was second in the 800m and third in the 1500m.

There are two camps with the New Zealand team before the competition in Australia and the weekend after she gets back she will compete at the national cross-country championships in Nelson.

Outside of running, Ferguson is also a school prefect, still has two horses at school and is a singer. She is sitting her ATCL diploma for classical music.

Next year she is looking at going to the United States on a scholarship to continue her running.