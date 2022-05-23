Bomb threat leads to evacuation of The Warehouse in Palmerston North

Police have cordoned off The Warehouse and surrounding streets in Palmerston North.

The store and car park have been cleared of people, and police officers and vehicles are blocking all access ways to the store on Church St and Pioneer Highway.

The police officers are not armed.

Stuff understands a bomb threat was emailed to police.

The incident is the second of its kind in the past 24 hours after the store was evacuated on Sunday evening after a bomb scare.

A statement from police at 2.50pm said a section of Church St near The Warehouse was cordoned off after receiving information of concern.

As a precaution, the store had been evacuated while police made inquiries.

An update would be provided when available.

More to come.