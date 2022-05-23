New Covid-19 cases in MidCentral region hover under 200 a day

There are 14 people with Covid-19 in Palmerston North Hospital, including one person in the ICU.

The number of new Covid-19 cases in the MidCentral region is remaining relatively consistent, at under 200 per day.

There were 196 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Monday, after 182 on Sunday, and 190 on Saturday.

The MidCentral DHB said there were 14 people with Covid-19 in Palmerston North Hospital, including one person in the ICU.

There were 1709 active cases across the district, with 907 in Palmerston North, 322 in Manawatū, 228 in Horowhenua, 187 in Tararua and 65 in Ōtaki.