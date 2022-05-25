Norsewood residents get to work on bringing first Viking longhouse to New Zealand

Eva Renbjør, outside a Norweigian cottage in Norsewood, is one of two residents fighting for a Viking longhouse.

A northern Tararua town is pushing to enhance its Nordic charm with a proposal to build New Zealand’s first Viking longhouse.

Norsewood residents Eva Renbjør and Jamie Hughes are hoping to build an authentic replica longhouse in place of the town’s community hall, which was closed in 2021 due to structural issues.

Renbjør, who organises the Viking Festival, and Hughes, who is the local blacksmith, said the project was still in its early stages.

They were raising funds through a Givealittle page, which had so far received $2200, but Hughes was hoping it would go a lot higher.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Norsewood's Scandinavian heritage is alive and well in the small Tararua town (video published July 2020).

“At this point, we know $10,000 will cover the funds of getting the initial drafts and plans in place.

“So we will need an architect’s thoughts and designs, and we will need an engineer’s report to present to council. After that, the next stage is getting consents and materials to build it.”

He said because it was a community hall it needed to be fireproof and have suppression systems.

“But, ideally, I’d really like to see progress being made during next year’s Viking Festival.”

Renbjør and Hughes are both steeped in the Nordic history of Norsewood.

David Unwin/Stuff An example of a Viking Longhouse. The picture is on display at Mathews Domain in Norsewood.

Renbjør divides her time throughout the year between the town and Norway, while Hughes has grandparents from Norway and haslived there for periods at a time.

Hughes said the idea for the longhouse started when he was in Gudvangen, a little off-the-grid Viking village in Norway.

“We thought we could replicate that here,” he said. “Norsewood is lacking in accommodation and halls and so this was an opportunity to change that.”

Hughes said timber and stone made up 90% of a longhouse.

They traditionally had thatched roofs and could be up to 90 metres long.

David Unwin/Stuff Eva Renbjør walks a Norwegian fjord horse.

The one in Norsewood would be smaller and would need to meet building standards but there would be enough space to host weddings, birthdays and community functions.

“There are people we know from Norway who have experience building longhouses, and have offered to come down and help,” Hughes said.

While Vikings never made it as far as New Zealand, their descendants arrived 850 years later in the 1870s to build roads and railways along the east coast of the North Island.

The town celebrates Norway’s Constitution Day on May 17 and hosts the southern hemisphere’s only Stave Church; a representation of the Christianisation that ended the Viking era.

“The language unfortunately is long gone. The last speaker here died in the 1990s,” Renbjør said.

David Unwin/Stuff Eva Renbjør and Jamie Hughes are both steeped in the Nordic history of Norsewood.

“And many descendants went to rest homes when they got older, so there are not so many around here any more.”

Hughes’ blacksmith shop works on commission making swords, axes, knives and common tools like hoes and hammers.

“Every 10th person who comes into my blacksmith shop looks at the shipping logs and says that they have got family that came out on the Hovding or the Ballarat,” he said.

“So, we are trying to log people nationwide that have heritage to the original settlers.”

David Unwin/Stuff Norwegian fjord horses are a sight to behold in Norsewood.

He said the longhouse was something that could enhance the town.

“Those we have spoken to at council and around the area are really keen for it. I really believe it is something that will boost our economy, bring visitors in, recognise our heritage, and just make the town really stand out.”

Donations for Norsewood’s Viking longhouse can be made at givealittle.co.nz/cause/build-nzs-first-longhouse.