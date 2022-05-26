'Heartbreaking': Three-time car theft victim left stranded

Aliesha Ordish is moving to Hamilton but now her car has been stolen she is wondering how she will get there.

A Palmerston North woman is devastated after being robbed of her car for the third time in two years days before moving to another region.

Aliesha Ordish woke on Tuesday to find her Toyota Mark X stolen from outside her parents' home on Peter Hall Drive in Kelvin Grove. She was staying at the property as she prepared to move to Hamilton on Saturday.

Ordish, a mother of two, has been targeted by car thieves three times since moving to Palmerston North from Invercargill two years ago.

Her first vehicle, a Subaru Impreza, was stolen from her Roslyn home just two weeks after she arrived.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Aliesha Ordish is without wheels after her car was stolen for the third time.

“I was gutted,” she said. “It was something I had never really experienced down south, especially on the farm.

“We didn’t even lock our doors during the day down there, so it was a bit of a culture shock when I got here and had my car stolen so quickly.”

In January, Ordish’s replacement car, a Toyota Mark X, was broken into outside her home and the transmission was damaged.

This time the thieves stole the car leaving Ordish stranded without a vehicle days before she was due to move.

“It’s heartbreaking. I have no idea what they are doing to it, and if it is recovered whether it will even be safe to use.

“It feels like an invasion of privacy.”

She said she bought the Toyota as it was a good family car, but her next purchase would be considered more for its security.

“I will definitely be looking at vehicles that have built-in immobilizers and other security features. That is definitely top of this list after this ordeal.”

On Tuesday JRM Automotive, who recover and repair vehicles following a theft, put a post on social media warning people that Toyota Mark X cars were being specifically targeted.

Owner Tyron Johnson said he put up the post up to warn people after his sister-in-law’s Mark X was broken into for the second time in three months, causing thousands of dollars in damage to its transmission.

“It has caused her a lot of heartache and inconvenience, but also a real feeling of being violated.”

He said in two weeks his workshop had seen about seven Toyota Mark X vehicles needing repairs after being stolen or broken into.

‘It was unreal to have so many of the same make and model targeted like that. It's something I hadn’t really seen before.”

Johnson wanted car owners to think about security and believed the Mark X model was targeted because it was rear-wheel drive and appealed to thrill seekers looking to do drifts or burnouts.

“The other key thing is that many of the early to mid 2000 models do not come with a transponder key, and thieves know this makes them easy to take.

“However, some models do and though the thieves can’t get away, they will cause an immense amount of damage, which is heartbreaking for people to have to sort out. It’s horrible all round.”

Ordish shared her plight on social media and had been reunited with items from the vehicle, including her wallet and children's Plunket books.

“Seeing people share my post and want to help was really heartwarming,” she said. “I had so many messages of support.”

A police spokesperson said police were notified early on Tuesday that a car had been stolen from a driveway in Kelvin Grove overnight.

“Police have made some initial inquiries, and have some potential further forensic inquiries to make.”