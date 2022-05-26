Te Kura o Wairau bike track streets ahead for safe riding

Arapeta Rimene, 9, operates the lights while Ngataka Simeon, 9, Nancy Kilisimasi, 9, approach a pedestrian crossing on the freshly marked cycleway.

Pupils at a Palmerston North school are now able to get safety lessons about riding a bike in their neighbourhood without going outside the school gate.

Te Kura o Wairau completed a bike track earlier in the year, but the path has now been branded with names of nearby streets and give way signs so the children can be taught bike and road safety.

Principal Teena Johnson said they wanted to teach the children how to ride in their community.

“It’s teaching the children the road rules inside the school where they’re safe.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The cycleway goes around the school field. Local shops are to be painted on the fence.

The concrete track goes around the perimeter of the field and bears the names of Somerset, Highbury, Drayton, Tremaine, Botanical and Lancaster streets.

“I was out here and heard a student say ‘oh no, I broke down on Highbury Ave’.”

There are also pedestrian crossings, a traffic light, concrete humps and long stretches to help children learning to ride.

It joins onto a limestone pump track.

Pictures of shops from the local community are to be painted on the fence.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Ngataka Simeon, 9, left, and Nancy Kilisimasi, 9, set out on the school-based “road”.

Pupils Arapeta Rimene, 9, Ngataka Simeon, 9, and Nancy Kilisimasi, 9, said they had all learnt important safety tips on the new track.

“I learnt how to do the stop and do the [indicate] left and wear your helmet,” Ngataka said.

Nancy said it was good to learn the checks so kids could know if they were ready to ride a bike.

It had helped Arapeta get to know his neighbourhood better.

“I only knew one or two of [the streets], but now I know pretty much all of them.”

The school has bicycles courtesy of the Palmerston North City Council’s Bikes in Schools programme.