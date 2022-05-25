Grant Robertson's Budget 2022 puts health above all else

Grant Robertson, interviewed at Manawatu Golf Club, speaks about the climate emergency response fund, the scrapage scheme and net migration.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has made it clear that if there’s anything that might cut into the health and wellbeing aspects of the budget, it can wait.

At the Manawatū Golf Club in Palmerston North, Robertson presented to the Manawatū Business Chamber the most challenging budget he had drawn up since entering Government.

With figures across local industry and government, it was an opportunity to show that Budget 2022 had regional centres firmly in mind.

“What strikes me when I come here is you've got the intersection of a rural primary sector base, where New Zealand does well, with service industries like food and beverage, agricultural technology, etc,” Robertson said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson showed a Manawatū audience that Labour’s budget hasn’t forgotten the regions

“That's where we're going to grow jobs from and if we build the physical and digital infrastructure, I see this region as well positioned to deliver on our economic plan.”

Health was the paramount concern in the budget with creation of Health New Zealand; a centralised health agency similar to the National Health Service in Britain, which will replace the 20 district health boards that were abolished last year.

It also included the Māori Health Authority, the Public Health Agency, and a planned increase in paramedics as well as road and air ambulances.

“We want much more of what you already get from your local health services, and we will have vocality planning, which means you will still have a voice in the services that are delivered despite moving to a nationwide model,” he said.

“This is the most significant change to our health system in a generation, and while those changes will take time to settle in we strongly believe it’s the right thing to do.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Finance Minister fields questions from an audience concerned with inflation, education and RMA reforms.

According to Robertson, the population increased from 3 to 4 million in 30 years, and from 4 to 5m in 16 years.

In that time, he said the country had not built the houses, roads, or infrastructure to cope with that growth.

With the Ōtaki to North of Levin expressway (Ō2NL) seven years away and the new Capital Connection hybrid electric trains left out of the budget, he addressed the disappointment felt by Manawatū and Horowhenua residents.

“We do need to enable people and goods to travel in a more sustainable way.

“We’ve been discussing it with local government, and I've seen elements of the business case that do need more work. But I do think it’s a project that has merit.”

Since 2020, Robertson’s goal had been keeping unemployment from hitting the treasury’s projected figure of 10% in 2020.

He had succeeded in doing that, and going forward he was banking on the opening of borders in July aiding the staff shortages plaguing organisations as Kiwis and new migrants come into the country.

He said Budget 2022 was not only a budget to help the country weather the economic storms overseas but also to address long-term systemic issues in health and infrastructure.

While he could not say when the price hikes for food and fuel would end, there was some temporary relief with cost of living payments and the break-up of the supermarket duopoly.

Robertson was under no illusions about the financial pain Kiwis were in for, driven by external forces.

Budget 2022 tried to provide some cushioning from that, however small that may be.