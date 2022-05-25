Restrictions ease but Tararua residents urged to conserve water use

Levels in the Mangatainoka River near Pahīatua have increased, meaning water restrictions for residents in the town can be eased off.

Water restrictions are reducing in the Tararua district but that does not mean the taps will be flowing free.

Dannevirke is reducing to alternative day restrictions and according to the council, progress has been made getting water into the town’s impounded supply at its raw water storage dam.

The council said the level was now around 10 metres full, though issues with the impounded supply and wider water supply network were continuing to be investigated.

The council was developing plans to address the short and long-term water supply challenges but, at this stage, was comfortable relaxing the water restrictions.

Norsewood was on alternative day restrictions because water consumption was still consistently high, placing pressure on the bore where water was sourced.

Pahīatua was also moving to similar restrictions due to an increase in the level of the Mangatainoka River.

Woodville is the only town in Tararua moving to no restrictions on its water supply.