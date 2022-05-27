'Not addressing the problem': Ram-raid funding given thumbs down by retailer

Hunting and Fishing owner Simon O'Connor says funding for security measures is a “ambulance at the bottom of the cliff” response to ram-raids. His shop was smashed into on February 28.

A Palmerston North retailer says government funding to protect small businesses from ram-raids does not address the problem.

The Government announced a $6 million fund to protect small businesses on Monday, following an increase in ram -raid crimes throughout the country.

It includes the formation of a crime prevention programme run by police, which will include the installation of bollards or other forms of protection.

But Palmerston North Hunting and Fishing owner Simon O’Connor said the money was just “the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff” for a societal issue that needed to start with greater accountability for offenders.

READ MORE:

* Attempted ram raid fails due to car modifications

* Police hunt for 'group of people' after ram raid at Black Bull Liquor

* The carnage of youth: Are ram raids a fad, or are we entering the age of the bollard?

* Ram raid causes extensive damage to Hunting & Fishing



“We need to be looking at why are these people out at three in the morning, committing these crimes?”

“Six million might sound like a lot, but in my opinion it would be better spent on getting more police officers into our community.”

Since his store suffered $100,000 in damages following a ram raid on February 28, O’Connor has spent $75,000 on added security measures, $20,000 of that to add extra bollards outside the premises.

“Obviously we are feeling better protected from that kind of activity, but it doesn’t protect us from them targeting us in other ways.”

O’Connor said he could recall several instances when his team caught shoplifters and tried to hold them on the premises while waiting for police, but were told to let them go “because no police are available to attend”.

Supplied A ram-raid at Hunting and Fishing in Palmerston North on February 28 left extensive damage.

Despite this, O’Connor said he didn’t blame police, because “they are doing the best they can, considering they are clearly under resourced”.

There have been multiple ram-raids in Palmerston North since the beginning of the year.

Black Bull Liquor Fitzherbert Ave fell victim to ram raiders on February 17 when burglars used a vehicle to reverse through the windows, damaging the steel framing in the process.

The following night a modified ute attempted to ram the shopfront window at the Foam and Rubber store on Grey St. Though burglars did not escape with any items, they caused significant damage to the building.

Minister of Police Poto Williams said the ram-raid fund is part of a wider police investment of $562 million in Budget 2022, with their first priority increasing the number of police officers on the frontline.

“The Government is committed to making sure the police have the resources they need to prevent crime and keep our communities safe.”