Two cars crashed near Longburn on Friday afternoon.

A road is closed after a serious crash near Palmerston North.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 56 near Jackeytown Rd, near Longburn, about 4.45pm on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

Those involved had non-life-threatening injuries. The road has been closed while emergency services attend the scene.

Diversions are in place for traffic leaving Palmerston North and motorists were advised to avoid the area.