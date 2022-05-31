Manawatū producer brings international film festival to Aotearoa

Award-winning films Off The Rails iwas nominated for the Golden Alexander Award at 2022 Thessaloniki documentary film festival.

As international borders open, film producer Rachael Penman is bringing 100 international documentaries and 11 filmmakers from overseas to New Zealand.

Penman, who grew up in Feilding and lived in Palmerston North, has been working hard to roll out the 17th edition of Doc Edge, an Academy Award-qualifying international documentary festival.

The festival, starting from June 1, would offer countrywide virtual film screening and in-person screenings at selected cinemas in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

With a selection of 100 international films and 13 from Aotearoa, the 40-day-long event provides a rare opportunity for documentary lovers to interact with filmmakers.

Supplied/Stuff Rachael Penman (right) poses with her mother Karen Cawthray (left) and Nana Marjory Edmonds at Kowhai Park in Feilding.

Penman said the festival was unique as it let filmmakers meet their audience and engage in meaningful discussion.

“Documentaries always drive conversations. The festival, therefore, lets both virtual and in-person audiences interact with filmmakers.”

For the first time, online viewers would enjoy a virtual hub where they could meet filmmakers and other audiences from across the country.

While online viewers could enjoy live watch parties and question and answers sessions with directors , in-person sessions would be carried out at cinemas.

Four international film directors, two producers and five film subjects would also be available for in-person interactions.

Supplied/Stuff Rich Felgate’s Finite: The Climate of Change is an inspiring view of the world of direct action and the fight against climate breakdown.

The virtual cinema would open with the world premiere of Finite: The Climate of Change, showcasing the struggle of environmental activists fighting to save a 12,000-year-old forest in Europe.

Reminiscing her formative years, Penman said not many opportunities were available in Manawatū for young theatre enthusiasts.

“Even though I was involved in local theatre in the town, the opportunities were limited.”

Penman planned to bring the festival to the cinemas of Manawatū soon.

Supplied/Stuff Rachael Penman was involved in local theatre while growing up in Manawatū.

“I would love to bring the festival to cinemas of Palmerston North.”

She encourages students in Manawatū school to take part in Doc Edge Schools, an educational programme for students interested in theatre, film and TV.

“It’s a great way for aspiring filmmakers to dip their toes into the world of film festivals and gain experience.”

The festival would feature several award-winning documentaries including Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes, which recently won the best documentary award at Cannes; Peter Day’s Off The Rails that was nominated for the Golden Alexander Award at 2022 Thessaloniki documentary film festival; and Maisie, the winning documentary at this year’s Dublin International Film Festival.

Supplied/Stuff The festival also features Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes, which recently won the best documentary award at Cannes.

Seventeen feature length films and all 39 shorts would be available to watch anytime from June 1. Over the course of the festival, the rest of the films would be added after in-theatre screenings.

The event was selected as an Academy Award Qualifying Festival for short documentaries in 2016 and for feature documentaries in 2018, paving the way for winners of the best short and feature categories to be considered for an Oscar.