Pilot's death 'a big loss' to New Zealand aviation and process engineering

Ron Sanders spent 35 years working as a process engineer for Steelfort and is considered one of the best in New Zealand in terms of his engineering capability, according to managing director John McOviney. Here, Sanders talks about a new Main Air heater Steelfort was contracted to build in 2008.

Friends of a Palmerston North pilot killed in an aeroplane crash have described his death as “a big loss” to New Zealand’s aviation and engineering fields.

Whanganui-Manawatū Gliding Club tow pilot Ronald (Ron) Sanders, 74, died as a result of critical injuries sustained when his plane crashed on May 7 at the Taonui Aerodrome.

His loss is being felt among colleagues at Steelfort Manawatū where Sanders worked as a well respected process engineer for 35 years.

Managing director John McOviney said Sanders was one of the most capable process engineers in New Zealand, and assisted in the design, implementation and optimisation of chemical and biochemical processes, primarily in the dairy industry.

Supplied Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter team members watch on as fire crews tackle the wreckage.

McOviney said throughout Sanders’ career he travelled the world extensively, in particular working with cheese factories.

“There will be an enormous amount of people in the dairy industry that will be feeling his loss. Ron was the kind of guy that could turn a patch of grass into anything.

“I feel there will be a large part of our customer base that will be hugely saddened to hear of his passing.”

McOviney said more than 400 people attended Sanders’ funeral on Friday, and it was a testament to how many people loved and respected him.

“Ron was one of the rare few who was not only a valued member of staff, but just a really lovely person.

“There were many current and ex-Steelfort staff there to pay their respects and who were very genuinely sad.”

Sanders had only retired 18 months prior to his death, however, McOviney said he was consistently returning when people needed help.

“He was a lovely guy and I had the utmost respect for him. I personally feel very saddened by his loss.

“He was very well respected here at Steelfort and in terms of his field, I would say there are very few engineers in New Zealand with his knowledge, so it is a big loss to the country when it comes to his engineering capability.”

Stuff Ron Sanders flies above Feilding in a DG 202 Glider during an open day at Taonui Airfield (now known as Feilding aerodrome) in March 2007.

Whanganui-Manawatū Gliding Club president Ross Anderson said Sanders was a key member of the club for more than 25 years and was a highly experienced pilot, having gained his licence in the 1970s.

He said Sanders was one of the club’s most experienced and respected instructors who had a deep knowledge of the technical side, and was often found fixing issues with the gliders.

“He was often there to lend a hand, after work and in the weekend, and was very well known and recognised at the Feilding Aerodrome amongst all the members of the various clubs.”

Sanders was one of only two Gliding New Zealand class 3 engineer approved holders in Manawatū, which allowed him to do inspections and maintenance, modifications and repairs and weighings and compass swings.

Anderson said club members gathered with Sanders’ family on Thursday night, ahead of his funeral, and shared stories of his time with the club.

“It was lovely for us also, when they told us how happy he was when he would return home from our club days.

Stuff Ron Sanders in a DG 202 Glider during an open day at Taonui Airfield (now known as Feilding Aerodrome) in March 2007.

“Ron was a humble man who didn’t show a lot of excitement, so it was incredibly heartwarming to know that he got a great amount of happiness from his time spent with us.”

Anderson said Sanders was one of the club’s few gliding instructors, as well as their chief co-pilot, engineer and instructor, which made it impossible to fill his shoes.

“There is a big journey ahead for the club, he was such a key part of the whole place. It sounds cliche but I mean it when I say it’s just not going to be the same without him.

“He was here every weekend, either to fly, help out, or just to catch up with everybody, and we will all miss that kind of special presence.”