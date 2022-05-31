Hockey Manawatū fills top job with 'promising leader'

Jake Inwood will start as Hockey Manawatū’s new general manager in September.

HOCKEY: Hockey Manawatū has appointed a new general manager, with Jake Inwood to take the top role later this year.

Inwood replaces Neil Ulrich, who resigned in February and will start on September 5.

He has most recently been Croquet New Zealand’s chief executive and is a promising sport sector leader.

He is a former finance manager for Wellington Hockey and has held governance and board positions with Athletics Wellington and Badminton Wellington.

A keen hockey player and coach, Inwood has coached at Rankin Cup and age-group representative level.

“I am really looking forward to capitalising on the strengths of Hockey Manawatū and the sport in the region,” he said in a statement.

“Hockey is in great shape to grow further and become the sport of choice in the region.”

Hockey Manawatū chairman Chris Wilson said: “Jake brings a deep knowledge of sport business management, financial acumen and hockey passion to the general manager role.

“We are delighted to have secured Jake in this role and look forward to him growing and developing the sport in the region”.

Kevin Smith spent 12 weeks as acting as general manager and Carla na Nagara will fill the role in an interim capacity before Inwood starts.

♦ It was a close round of games in the men’s club competition.

Massey have climbed into second place with a 1-0 win over High School Hockey Club at Massey University.

High School are now six points outside the top four.

College Premier are five points clear at the top of the table after a 4-2 win over Levin at the twin turfs.

Levin are fourth on goal difference.

Third-placed Marist beat College A 4-0.

In the women’s competition, Athletic are up to third through a 3-1 win over Feilding.

College Premier are back on top of the table courtesy of a slender goal margin, having won 6-0 against Massey.

High School Hockey Club are just behind them, having won 5-1 against fourth-placed College A.

There is no club hockey this weekend with rep teams in action.

♦ There is an under-18 quad tournament at the twin turfs on Saturday and Sunday.

There are teams from Manawatū, Wairarapa, Hawke’s Bay and Taranaki.

Rep draw: Round 1, Saturday 1: Manawatū girls v Wairarapa girls, 12pm; Hawke’s Bay girls v Taranaki girls, 2pm; Hawke’s Bay boys v Taranaki boys, 2pm. Round 2, Saturday: Manawatū boys v Taranaki boys, 5pm; Hawke’s Bay boys v Wairarapa boys, 7pm; Manawatū girls v Taranaki girls, 5pm; Hawke’s Bay girls v Wairarapa girls, 7pm. Round 3, Sunday: Wairarapa girls v Taranaki girls, 10.30am; Manawatū boys v Hawke’s Bay boys, 12pm; Wairarapa boys v Taranaki boys, 10.30am; Manawatū girls v Hawke’s Bay girls, 12pm.

Club standings:

Men: College Premier 19, Massey 14, Marist 13, Levin 13, HSHC 7, College 1.

Women: College Premier 13, HSHC 13, Athletic 9, College A 6, Massey 3, Feilding 0.